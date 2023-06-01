Trans activist speaks out after Trump used images of her in campaign ad





Genderfluid TikTok creator James Rose says they fear for the safety of our community after Donald Trump’s latest campaign ad used images of her alongside his friend, fellow TikToker and activist Dylan Mulvaney , to push violent rhetoric and anti-trans moral panic.

Thead, which the Trump campaign posted to social media sites on May 15, includes a brief clip from a humorous video that Mulvaney and Rose filmed together last year for Mulvaney’s Days of Girlhood video diary series. On the clip and archive footage of a sign for all-gender restrooms, a narrator describes a war against global elitists […] who tell you that a woman is a man and a man is a woman.

I saw it, then I kind of broke down, Rose told her followers in a TikTok video posted on Sunday, fighting back tears. The announcement shamed her for being trans, Rose confessed. I was ashamed of being public about my transition and being bubbly and fun and loving life, and I thought oh, maybe if I was just different, then maybe I wouldn’t have, like, let my community down like that.

I know in my heart that’s not true, continued Rose; the Trump campaign would simply have chosen someone else as a scapegoat. I know they want me and people like me […] be ashamed of our transit. It’s a goal, they want to eradicate us, and if they make examples of people like me and my beautiful friend Dylan [Mulvaney]they are one more step towards this eradication.

In the United States, conservatives have become increasingly obsessed with Mulvaney as an avatar for trans people over the past year, propelling a conservative boycott of Anheuser-Busch and an inquiry backed by Ted Cruz just months after transphobes collectively freaked out against Mulvaney for carrying tampons in her purse. As Rose noted in her own comments, the backlash seems transparently designed to suppress those who are visibly and publicly trans, casting Rose and Mulvaney as grotesque intruders parodying femininity.

There’s certainly a solid conversation to be had about how trans femininities are constructed, but it’s obviously not the conversation that the Trump campaign and Republicans, in general, want to have. Trump’s ad is a 100-second list of conspiracy theories and fascist, scare-mongering propaganda about the Great Reset, telling the viewer outright that a dark left-wing cabal has armed the US government against you, and promising to give back the country to the real owners of this great country against images of stalls full of white people. It’s an unsubtle call for white supremacy, an agenda in which anti-trans rhetoric (and politics) plays an increasingly prominent role. In June, white nationalist militias, including the Proud Boys, are expected to further escalate violence and threats against LGBTQ+ events and businesses, as well as disrupt June 19 events and celebrations hosted by Black Americans.

As of Wednesday, Roses’ video had racked up more than 1.4 million views on TikTok, with supportive comments from fellow actors including Hacks Caitlin Reilly, who told Rose, NEVER feel shame. Never.

Although hurt and discouraged at being personally targeted in the ad, Rose ended her video with messages of resilience and defiance, stating that trans people are part of the social fabric that makes life worth living.

The thing I feel more than shame or embarrassment […] is this intense passion in my belly that says this job is not done, and we have work to do, and my God, we have to do it, Rose told viewers in their video. We need to love each other harder […] and we are going to have to stick together in the community more than ever.

