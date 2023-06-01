Pakistani Interior Minister: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan should be tried by the army – JURIST





Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday called for former Prime Minister Imran Khan to be tried by a military court following the outbreak of nationwide protests over his May 9 arrest. Sanaullah called Khan the architect of all this discord amid an ongoing crackdown on the former prime ministers party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Most recently, on Thursday, Pakistani authorities arrested PTI Chairman Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi outside his home.

Sanaullah appeared on Pakistani news channel Dawn News on Tuesday and said Khan should be tried in a military court. He claimed to have evidence showing that prior to his arrest Khan planned attacks on military installations. Sanaullah claimed that attacks on military installations, which occurred during subsequent nationwide protests against the arrests of Khans, were linked to these plans. Sanaullah said: “The program that he developed to target military installations and then had it carried out, to my knowledge, this is absolutely a military court case.

One such attack occurred when protesters stormed Jinnah House, the corps commander’s residence in Lahore, Pakistan. Khan was supposed to appear before a joint investigation team regarding the Jinnah House incident on Tuesday, the same day as Sanaullah’s comments. The Joint Investigation Team is investigating whether or not Khan encouraged protesters to ransack and burn down Jinnah House. Khan never appeared, however, citing security threats.

The fallout from the May 9 protests was massive. According to Dawn News, Pakistani authorities mustered no less than 1,900 protesters in connection with May 9. Since then, Sanaullah has announced that 33 protesters will be handed over to the Pakistani military to be tried by a military tribunal, a decision which Amnesty International has condemned as a violation. of international human rights law.

Additionally, journalists covering the ongoing crackdown have been subject to disappearances, arrests, attacks and surveillance. Shortly after the May 9 protests, a JURIST Pakistan correspondent also noted that popular social media platforms were slow or inoperative, calling the moment “unprecedented.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2023/06/pakistan-interior-minister-former-pm-imran-khan-should-face-military-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos