Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Rajasthan signals a change of mood with Vasundhara Raje Ajmer News







Even though Raje’s chair was placed on the right side of Modi and his picture was among those of

Top BJP leaders and workers had been preparing for the prime minister's mass rally program for ten days with bhumi pujan and other activities. But Raje arrived in Ajmer just a day before the program on Tuesday evening. She was welcomed from Kishangarh to Ajmer. She directly reached the program site of Kayar Vishram Sthali and inspected the preparation.



The nine years of the BJP government have been devoted to serving the people, good governance and the welfare of the poor, he said. Prime Minister Modi also launched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) month-long all-India campaign, “Maha Jansampark”, in Ajmer region, Rajasthan, which today covers all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. . As part of this Maha Jansampark, which is to be held from May 31 to June 30, extensive public programs will be carried out across the country after the completion of 9 years at the Center. More than 51 large rallies, public meetings in more than 500 venues and more than 600 press conferences in more than 500 Lok Sabha constituencies and 4000 Vidhan Sabha will be held, and more than 5 lakh distinguished families will be contacted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the opposition for boycotting the inauguration of the new parliament building, saying Congress had “insulted” the feelings of the country and the hard work of 60,000 workers. “India got a new Parliament three days ago. I ask you whether you are proud of it or not. Have you felt the joy of India’s increased prestige?” the Prime Minister said. Modi. During his rule, Congress developed a corrupt system that “sucked the blood of the country” and stymied development, he said. Now people all over the world are talking about India and experts are saying that India is on the verge of ending extreme poverty. Prime Minister Modi said that before 2014, people took to the streets against corruption and terrorist attacks rocked major cities while Congress ruled the government from afar. AJMER: There were few greetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister Vasundhara Raje on the Kayar Vishramsthali stage in Ajmer on Wednesday, which surprised many BJPs.Even though Raje’s chair was placed on the right side of Modi and his picture was among those of top BJP leaders in main poster on stage there was no conversation between her and the PM on stage.Top BJP leaders and workers had been preparing for the prime minister’s mass rally program for ten days with bhumi pujan and other activities. But Raje arrived in Ajmer just a day before the program on Tuesday evening. She was welcomed from Kishangarh to Ajmer. She directly reached the program site of Kayar Vishram Sthali and inspected the preparation. “Even hours before Raje’s appearance, there was no indication that she was attending the program, and only BJP state chairman CP Joshi was responsible for every preparation,” a BJP leader said.

Even though several MPs gave speeches before Modi reached the program, Raje took the stage minutes before Modi took the stage. “She was not even at the helipad, and only MP Ghanshyam Tiwari was with the prime minister at the Brahma temple in Pushkar,” a BJP leader said.

The seating arrangement on the stage was done in accordance with BJP discipline. Ajmer North MP Vasudev Devnani was anchored on the stage, calling the speakers as decided. When Raje came out waving to the audience in her own style, there was applause from the audience. 01:27 Ahead of Rajasthan elections, Vasundhara Raje makes strong case for development under PM Modi Modi reached the stage and started to greet the other leaders present with folded hands, but when he approached Raje, he turned to the audience with folded hands. “Raje remained standing, and when Modi turned to the stage again after greeting the audience, he greeted other leaders,” a BJP leader said, expressing surprise. When Modi sat down in his chair on the stage, Raje, seated to his right, greeted him, but there was no conversation between the two.

“There was no speech from Raje, and even the conflict between Gehlot and Pilot was not discussed by other leaders because Pilot demanded an investigation into corruption under Raje’s government,” he said. said a local BJP leader, adding that the speaker tried to play it safe.

