Volunteer Friends of Joko Widodo’s work to become Volunteer Friends of Ganjar’s work





DRAWING. PDI Perjuangan presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo prepares to deliver a speech during the consolidation of the 2024 presidential election

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The General Chairman of Joko Widodo’s Friendly Labor Volunteers, Andi Gani Nena Wea, said his party would transform itself into the Friendly Labor Volunteers of Ganjar. Andi said the Labor Volunteers, Friends of Ganjar, would open posts all over Indonesia and overseas, such as Macau, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Andi made the statement after attending the inauguration ceremony of the 2024 President’s Ganjar Pranowo Volunteer Aspiration House in Menteng, Central Jakarta. He said his party had historical ties to Ganjar when it backed Jokowi in the DKI governor election in Jakarta in 2012. prioritize national unity,” he said Thursday (6/1/2023). Read also : Ganjar Pranowo: In a short time there will be a party joining According to Andi, most volunteers supporting Joko Widodo will support Ganjar Pranowo. He even assured that all Jokowi volunteers would continue their support for the figure of Ganjar Pranowo. “I’m sure most Jokowi volunteers will definitely support Ganjar Pranowo,” Andi said. In addition to being the general chairman of the Friends of Labor Volunteers of Joko Widodo, Andi Gani is known as the chairman of the Indonesian People’s Advisory Council (Musra). The Musra covered various names of presidential and vice-presidential candidates in various regions. The results were then submitted to Joko Widodo. Like Andi Gani, during the press conference at the event, Ganjar also expressed the same belief. Ganjar did not deny that some of Jokowi’s volunteers had shifted their support to other presidential candidates. However, Ganjar said, most of the volunteers supported him, including Andi Gani who sat next to him during the press conference. I am haqqul sure (very sure) that most (volunteers) will come here. Although a small portion will go there, Ganjar said. Of course, the volunteers who supported one of the candidates yesterday, we respect his choice. But most of them are sitting here, he said. Read also : Sandiaga Uno no longer has the same vision as Anies: I favor acceleration, not change Previously, Ganjar Pranowo Winning Volunteer Coordinator Ahmad Basarah said that as many as 1,375 Ganjar volunteer organizations had registered through the online site. Of these, 795 voluntary organizations were verified. Apart from that, he said, there were still Jokowi volunteers who had turned into Ganjar volunteers and had not been counted. “One of the root meetings was attended by almost 300 volunteer bodies of Jokowi at Basket Hall Senayan on May 13, 2023 which was also directly attended by Mr. Ganjar Pranowo,” Basarah said. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Andi Gani, worker volunteers friends of Jokowi’s leader, will turn into Ganjar volunteers” Check out other news and articles on Google News MAKE A DONATION, get free vouchers! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to present useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used to make purchases at HAPPY store.



Source: Kompas.com

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/relawan-buruh-sahabat-joko-widodo-akan-berganti-menjadi-relawan-buruh-sahabat-ganjar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos