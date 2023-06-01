Putin and Zelensky travel to Trkiye for talks with Erdoan





Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to travel to Trkiye to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoan soon, according to a report released Wednesday. The two leaders are expected to visit Erdoan to discuss the war situation and the fate of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Hrriyet Daily reported. On Monday, Russia warned that the grain deal was in jeopardy unless a UN agreement aimed at overcoming barriers to Russian grain and fertilizer exports is met. The agreement allows for the safe export of wartime foodstuffs, mainly grain, from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. A concurrent agreement required the United Nations to help Russia overcome any impediments to its grain and fertilizer exports for three years. Moscow reluctantly agreed to extend the grain deal until July 17, but said more progress needed to be made to advance its own interests. UN officials and analysts have warned that failure to expand the Black Sea Grains Initiative could hurt countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia that depend on Ukrainian wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other affordable food items, especially as the drought takes its toll. . The deal has helped lower prices for food items like wheat over the past year, but that relief hasn’t reached kitchen tables. Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Trikiye and the UN are forming a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the Black Sea Export Agreement. Erdoan has often said that Trkiye is ready to take on the role of mediator to facilitate a permanent peace between the two warring countries.

Sabah’s daily newsletter Keep up to date with what is happening in Turkey, in its region and in the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/putin-zelenskyy-to-visit-turkiye-for-talks-with-erdogan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos