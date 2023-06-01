To comply with Xi Jinping’s demand, Chinese demographers have called for more support for families to increase births.





A woman holds a girl’s hand in Hong Kong, China (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File) Chinese demographic experts They called on local governments to strengthen their policies to support families with one child to increase the fertility ratewho fell to 1.07 in 2022, the lowest level since records became available. Experts point to delay in the birth of the first child as the main reason for low fertility and poor parenting experiences influencing the decision to have more offspring, the official gazette reported today. world times. According to official data from the 2020 census, the number of families willing and able to have a first child has decreased, while the average age of mothers at the birth of their first child has increased from 26.4 to 27.4. Demographers, according to an article published in the magazine Population and healthwarn that the decline in the birth rate of families with one child will also affect that of families with two or three children, and will aggravate the downward trend in fertility. A woman and child at a shopping mall in Beijing (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Archive) Besides, He Dandirector of the Chinese Center for Population and Development Research, criticizes in the publication that some regions have focused their policies on reward families with two or three children but they have ignored the construction of a society favorable to fertility, which can generate fragmentation and inequality between families. For example, some cities provide one-time grants of 5,000 and 20,000 yuan ($706 and $2,826) respectively to families to have a second or third child, while families with only one are not eligible for the policy. , according to the article. This is why the demographer suggests abolish differences and restrictions based on number of children and family registration, and adopt an equitable, inclusive and friendly approach to fertility support. Experts point out that local policies should focus on improving the experience and well-being of couples and families in the birth and parenting process, and on reducing the burden on women of age. to procreate. A woman holds a girl near a giant screen in Beijing (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File) In 2022, China is experiencing an official decline of 850,000 inhabitants and closed the year with 1,411.75 millionunlike the 1,412.6 million recorded at the end of 2021. At the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, held in 2022, the ruling party stressed that the country needs a system that increases birth rates and reduces the costs of pregnancy, childbirth, schooling and parenthood. China allows from 2021 its citizens to have a third sonalthough the decision was not met with much enthusiasm by the population, due to both the economic burden of raising children and the priority given to a career. Last month, UN projections indicated that India has become the most populous country on the planet after beating China. (With information from EFE) Continue reading: China relaxes birth policy: province will allow single people to have legal children How China went from a one-child policy to three: threats against the population, baby murders and a new social crisis China is going through the worst birth crisis in its history and its future is in danger

