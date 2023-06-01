‘Annoyed’ Boris Johnson had an ‘almighty row’ with Health Secretary Sajid Javid over free Covid tests

Boris Johnson has clashed with his then-Health Secretary Sajid Javid over the need to fund free Covid tests, saying he was “epileptically annoyed” by the pandemic, a former aide said today.

Guto Harri, Mr Johnson’s former communications director, said the former prime minister had an ‘almighty’ row with Mr Javid, who wanted to continue funding the packs’ $2billion monthly cost free side streams.

Mr Johnson wanted to cut costs and make sure all but the most vulnerable paid for them, and ultimately succeeded.

This is the latest allegation made by Mr Harri, a former BBC journalist who was also Mr Johnson’s ringleader when he was mayor of London.

In his “unprecedented” postdcast for Global Radio, Mr Harri said: “There was an almighty row over the end of free universal Covid testing. The Saj dug in with an oddly well-rehearsed line about being told to “disarm when the enemy is still hiding there.”

“But testing was costing $2 billion a month, eclipsing the budgets of entire departments. Boris, at the time, said he was ”epileptically annoyed by Covid. What people are getting now doesn’t kill them,” he thought. “It’s a matter of prodigious irrelevance, as long as we have a good pair of eyes in the crow’s nest, then we won’t miss another iceberg.”

“That was basically what he was looking for, just being able to spot the next Covid, God forbid that never happened. He took it on this occasion and saved a fortune.

Although Mr Johnson may have won the argument, Mr Javid was later to play a key role in his downfall. His resignation as health secretary last year was the catalyst for the resignation of many others, ending the Prime Minister’s scandal-ridden power.

Mr Harri also reflected on the times the Prime Minister clashed with Rishi Sunak when the latter was his Chancellor.

The former prime minister was annoyed by the Treasury’s ‘lack of momentum’ to help boost Britain’s economy, the former aide said.

“I think that’s when the tension between him and then Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is now Prime Minister, of course, started to build up until it got to the point where it was was fundamentally untenable,” Mr Harri said.

“If Rishi is a Thatcherite, let’s go,” he moaned on one occasion with no expectation, sadly, that he would one day oblige. And another time he just exploded, “f*** that s***” he said. ”We have to empty the Treasury. Start a new one like Singapore-on-Thames. The ministry essentially became a bank manager. The computer just says no.”’