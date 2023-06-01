Politics
‘Annoyed’ Boris Johnson had an ‘almighty row’ with Health Secretary Sajid Javid over free Covid tests
Boris Johnson had a ‘whole row’ with Health Secretary Sajid Javid over free Covid tests for millions of Britons costing £2billion a month, saying he was ‘epileptically annoyed’ by the pandemic
- Mr Johnson wanted to cut costs and make all but the most vulnerable pay
- This is the latest allegation made by Mr Harri, a former BBC journalist
Boris Johnson has clashed with his then-Health Secretary Sajid Javid over the need to fund free Covid tests, saying he was “epileptically annoyed” by the pandemic, a former aide said today.
Guto Harri, Mr Johnson’s former communications director, said the former prime minister had an ‘almighty’ row with Mr Javid, who wanted to continue funding the packs’ $2billion monthly cost free side streams.
Mr Johnson wanted to cut costs and make sure all but the most vulnerable paid for them, and ultimately succeeded.
This is the latest allegation made by Mr Harri, a former BBC journalist who was also Mr Johnson’s ringleader when he was mayor of London.
In his “unprecedented” postdcast for Global Radio, Mr Harri said: “There was an almighty row over the end of free universal Covid testing. The Saj dug in with an oddly well-rehearsed line about being told to “disarm when the enemy is still hiding there.”
Guto Harri, Mr Johnson’s former communications director, said the former PM had an ‘almighty’ row with Mr Javid, who wanted to continue funding the cost of 2 billion sidestream packs free.
Mr Johnson wanted to cut costs and make sure all but the most vulnerable paid for them, and ultimately succeeded.
This is the latest allegation made by Mr Harri, a former BBC journalist who was also Mr Johnson’s ringleader when he was mayor of London.
“But testing was costing $2 billion a month, eclipsing the budgets of entire departments. Boris, at the time, said he was ”epileptically annoyed by Covid. What people are getting now doesn’t kill them,” he thought. “It’s a matter of prodigious irrelevance, as long as we have a good pair of eyes in the crow’s nest, then we won’t miss another iceberg.”
“That was basically what he was looking for, just being able to spot the next Covid, God forbid that never happened. He took it on this occasion and saved a fortune.
Although Mr Johnson may have won the argument, Mr Javid was later to play a key role in his downfall. His resignation as health secretary last year was the catalyst for the resignation of many others, ending the Prime Minister’s scandal-ridden power.
Mr Harri also reflected on the times the Prime Minister clashed with Rishi Sunak when the latter was his Chancellor.
The former prime minister was annoyed by the Treasury’s ‘lack of momentum’ to help boost Britain’s economy, the former aide said.
Mr Harri also reflected on the times the Prime Minister clashed with Rishi Sunak when the latter was his Chancellor.
“I think that’s when the tension between him and then Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is now Prime Minister, of course, started to build up until it got to the point where it was was fundamentally untenable,” Mr Harri said.
“If Rishi is a Thatcherite, let’s go,” he moaned on one occasion with no expectation, sadly, that he would one day oblige. And another time he just exploded, “f*** that s***” he said. ”We have to empty the Treasury. Start a new one like Singapore-on-Thames. The ministry essentially became a bank manager. The computer just says no.”’
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12147695/Bored-Boris-Johnson-almighty-row-health-secretary-Sajid-Javid-free-Covid-tests.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mayor Marsh, McWhinney; Donald Trump; downtown Loveland – Loveland Reporter-Herald
- ‘Annoyed’ Boris Johnson had an ‘almighty row’ with Health Secretary Sajid Javid over free Covid tests
- Jokowi’s hope to change government but the fight does not stop
- Death of Sergio Calderon: the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean dies at the age of 77
- Keys to value-based care: PCP, innovation, SDOH, health equity
- People in Aviation June 2023 | AINonline
- Hear what the 11-year-old police officer had to say about the moments after the incident
- What’s Next? Emerging Trends in Type 2 Diabetes Management
- Showbiz Stalwart Saba Qamar snubs Bollywood’s biggest deals – Entertainment
- North Shore Cricket Club sues ‘imposter’ Surrey club for using name
- “Sometimes I feel like I’ve fallen into fashion,” says Jonathan Anderson
- Stock futures slide with all eyes on debt ceiling vote: Stock market news today