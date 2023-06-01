Mayor Marsh, McWhinney; Donald Trump; downtown Loveland – Loveland Reporter-Herald





Mayor Marsh ignores McWhinney’s work with housing authority

I don’t understand Jacki Marsh’s oddly suspicious posture at LURA meetings regarding Centerra South. She seems to think the affordable housing element is an empty promise that will evaporate as plans are finalized. At the May 16 meeting, his first question sounded like a failed “gotcha.” She asks why there is no mention of affordable housing in the framework funding agreement. This was because a Funding Framework Agreement only addresses revenue streams, as well as relevant public infrastructure and other district-eligible improvements.

So, rather than asking relevant questions about the main funding agreement, Marsh and Jody Shadduck-McNally continue to try to cast doubt on the inclusion of affordable and accessible housing in Centerra South. Both look petty doing it. They seem to forget all the previous projects that McWhinney and the Loveland Housing Authority collaborated on. Or maybe they just want to retain the public perception of McWhinney as a greedy developer and not acknowledge that McWhinney did a lot of good in Loveland housing. However, LHA Executive Director Jeff Feneis has publicly stated that McWhinney continues to be an excellent partner in the development of affordable housing by enabling new projects through the contribution of land and other resources and in the development of Centerra South, McWhinney is taking the unprecedented step of including the Loveland Housing Authority in the initial design process. Too bad Mrs. Marsh and Mrs. Shadduck-McNally don’t understand.

Dan Mills, Loveland

Many reasons to dislike what Trump is doing

A previous letter on this page wondered why so many people hate Trump. First, hate is a pretty strong word. No doubt some Americans hate it. But many more dislike what he does and says, without hating him. Millions of Americans didn’t like what he said about women in the Access Hollywood video. Or that 26 women accuse him of sexual misconduct, including assault.

Others were offended when he said there were good people on both sides of the incident in Charlottesville where a woman was killed by a white supremacist. Or his general reluctance to criticize the Proud Boys or other extremists.

Or his flippant response to the COVID outbreak or the murder of George Floyd.

Others don’t like his fondness for dictators like Putin or Kim Jong Un. Or for his hand in the January 6 uprising. Or wanting to cancel the 2020 election without proof of problems. Or blatantly ask the Georgian official to change just enough votes for him to win.

Or how indifferent he was to the truth. The Washington Post calculated that he made more than 30,000 false or misleading claims during his four years as president.

Or be so careless with classified material. In fact, he still insists he was empowered to do whatever he wanted with them.

I could go on, but there is a word limit. Consider that believing in what America stands for requires disliking most of those things. Freedom does not mean doing whatever you want!

Add to that the fact that Fox was defending him every step of the way. Not surprising for a media that had to admit in court to having lied to its public.

Americans want a president who loves America and what it stands for. The one that appeals to our best instincts. It’s loving what America stands for!

Ken Bublitz, Loveland

Trump has plunged America into an economic iceberg

Edward Smith was a ship’s captain for 25 years, from the 1880s to the early 1900s. In 1912 he was in command of a state-of-the-art ocean liner named Titanic, designed by others more capable. Then he threw him into an iceberg. People used to say Smith was a good captain, until he wasn’t.

Time and again, I see letters and comments in your article that pick economic numbers to provide false narratives about how wonderful things were when Trump was president.

They fail to mention that all the good economic numbers for 2019 were at the end of an 11-year boom that began after the Great Recession of 2008, the last year of Bush W. Eight of those 11 years of economic growth took place while Obama was president.

Another problem with their accounts is that they conveniently exempt all data from Trump’s last year in office, 2020. As if nothing that happened that year was the result of the policies and actions of Trump. They never mention 2020, when Trump showed us all how utterly incompetent he was during a crisis. His leadership was pathetic. We have all seen and experienced it.

Who followed Trump’s suggestion to drink bleach? Or does he believe his claim that COVID is just a bad flu? Or that he didn’t lose 7 million votes? Trump’s sole concern in 2020 was plotting to overthrow American democracy.

We remember 2020. Unemployment reached 15% and store shelves were empty. Grocery stores have made special hours for seniors so they can buy toilet paper and a can of soup without battling a hoarding crowd. Trump added $7.8 trillion to the national debt, or 25% of the US total over 235 years in just four years; 9.3 million jobs were lost in 2020.

If you’re voting for Trump or the like in 2024, you better know where the lifeboats are.

Bill Frang, Loveland

The mayor’s refusal to make a budget reveals his arrogance

I’m writing in response to RH’s article The Governors’ Veto gets mixed reactions, especially when it comes to the mayor’s quotes. Jacki Marsh’s arrogance is on full display in this article. Rather than agreeing to disagree or simply expressing disappointment with the governors’ decision, she suggests he never really understood the issue at hand because it’s so complicated. She also takes the opportunity to blame financial interests and lobbyists, which is a common complaint from her.

Leave it to our mayor to stay in his ego bubble without an ounce of introspection. After all, isn’t it possible that the governor took the time to weigh the arguments on both sides of the issue, consider the competing interests, and make his decision accordingly?

Marsh is the one who refused to budge in the face of a long list of reasons to back Centerra South’s proposal. She knew she had a minority opinion on LURA’s 13-person board, so she took the issue to the state legislature and repeatedly tried to stop LURA’s proceedings. . She continued to insist that the councils’ actions were illegal, pending the outcome of the bill. Now that the bills’ outcome is no longer pending, she insults the governor’s intelligence rather than admit defeat. There’s no other word for it but arrogance, and that makes her look petty.

Harry Devereaux, Timnath

I hope the downtown mess can be solved

Based on DDA Director Sean Hawkins’ comments to City Council on May 24 and the presentation on potential outreach efforts later in the meeting, it is my hope that the growing disorder seen downtown may finally begin to be meaningfully processed. It’s good to know that conversations are happening between the people who have the most hands-on experience with what it means to proactively resolve issues. In recent months, people spending time in the area have seen conditions worsen.

An outreach team on the ground, supported by mental health responders, DDA responders, police and other downtown business owners, could begin to kickstart the turnaround we’d all like to see. After all the work and expense our city has put into neighborhood revitalization, we deserve to enjoy a safe, clean, beautiful, and enjoyable downtown. I look forward to seeing what is possible when practical steps are taken for meaningful change. Sean Hawkins deserves credit for continually bringing this issue to the attention of councils and for offering the support of the DDA to help meet the needs where the city was lacking.

Shane McWatters, Loveland

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reporterherald.com/2023/06/01/letters-mayor-marsh-mcwhinney-donald-trump-downtown-loveland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos