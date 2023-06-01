President Joko Widodo shares moments commemorating Pancasila’s birth on his personal Instagram





JAKARTA, suaramerdeka.com – Participating in the commemoration of the birth of Pancasila on June 1, 2023, President Joko Widodo shared a moment while presiding over the ceremony in Monas. Through her Instagram account @jokowi, Jokowi shared her portrait at Pancasila’s birthday ceremony. Here is the content of Jokowi’s writing in her latest Instagram upload. Also read: No longer filling charity boxes, Al Quran is now also targeted by thieves in a quiet mosque “Today we commemorate the birth of Pancasila, at a time when crisis is sweeping the world. Thank God, Indonesia is one of the few countries that has managed to maintain economic, social and political stability, control inflation, and to increase investment and employment. This success is the contribution of all the children of the nation with the ideology of Pancasila as the basic foundation. The Indonesian nation is still struggling to achieve fair and equitable development. Also Read: You Can Complain It’s Delicious and Legit Harumanis Mango and Managai Mango Flavor Justice, equity and prosperity are pursued through structural reforms, improving the quality of human resources, downstream industry and the construction of the capital of the archipelago. We want the natural wealth of the country to benefit the well-being of the population as much as possible. We want people outside of Java to experience the significant benefits of existing developments as well. Also read: There are scooter and wheelchair rental services for Tawaf and Sai, here are the rental rates Tolerance, unity and mutual cooperation are the keys to building a strong nation. For this reason, I call on all parties to reject extremism, the politicization of identity and the politicization of religion. Let us welcome the Electoral Democracy Party of 2024 with maturity, joy, upholding the values ​​of Pancasila, fighting for a developed, just, prosperous and dignified Indonesia on the world stage.”

