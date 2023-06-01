Experts – Middle East Monitor

Arab experts have said that the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will advance Turkish-Arab relations to greater horizons, Anadolu Agency reports.

Erdogan won last Sunday’s poll with 52.16%.

Continuous development

“Before the Turkish elections, there was a path of normalization between Turkey and Arab countries,” said Ali Bakir, professor of international relations at the Ibn Khaldun Center at Qatar University. Anadolu.

Bakir said Turkish-Arab relations in the Gulf “will focus on investment aspects and cooperation in the military and defense fields, in addition to tourism and energy.”

He added that Turkish-Egyptian relations “will experience a higher level of normalization between the two countries”.

“Apart from bilateral relations and trade and investment exchanges, efforts will focus on the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean and possible border demarcation, in addition to the Libyan crisis,” Bakr added.

Return of refugees

“Relations with Libya continue with the same momentum. Turkish-Algerian relations could see an intensification in terms of concentration on economic relations, the energy sector and investments, while the emphasis will be on the trade and defense with Morocco,” Bakir said.

The Turkish side will seek to calm the situation in the Palestinian Territories in the event of an Israeli escalation, in addition to completing talks with Tel Aviv regarding the possibility of establishing a gas pipeline from Israel to Europe via Cyprus and Turkey , according to Bakir.

On Syria, Bakir said, “I don’t think the Turkish president will meet the head of the Syrian regime anytime soon.”

“I think that Bashar Al-Assad will have the choice to move forward on three points: to fight against terrorism, to ensure the safe return of refugees, to advance the political process, if not to launch a military operation”, he said. added.

According to the researcher, the focus will be on cooperation between Turkey, Arab countries and the international community regarding the financing of the construction of cities to accommodate refugees in the liberated areas of Syria.

He said: “Turkish-Qatari relations will experience more alliances in the coming period.”

New policy

Taha Odeh Oglu, a researcher on Turkish affairs, said the next step would see “a new policy for Turkey with Arab countries”.

“Turkish economy requires building good relations with a large number of Arab, Islamic and Gulf countries in particular,” Oglu said. Anadolu.

“We have noticed that the Turkish-Saudi relationship has reached an advanced stage, and there are reports that President Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia after this victory,” he added.

Oglu noted that “last March, Riyadh provided a $5 billion deposit in favor of the Turkish Central Bank, which boosted foreign investors’ confidence in Turkey.”

He also referred to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the UAE with Turkey last March, explaining that “Turkish-Emirati relations have reached an advanced stage thanks to the agreements between the two parties”.

According to Oglu, the next stage will see a development of the Turkish-Egyptian rapprochement, explaining that “both countries are very important in the Middle East”.

“We expect Turkish-Arab initiatives to find a solution to the thorny problems of the region, starting with the situation in Syria and the developments in Sudan, Libya and Iraq, which are all at the forefront and priorities of the new government”.

More investments

“Turkiye will move towards warmer relations with the Gulf States and Egypt, taking into account common economic interests,” said Egyptian writer Yasser Abdel Aziz. Anadolu.

Abdel Aziz said that “the development of relations between Ankara and Cairo opens up great prospects for both parties”.

“President Erdogan’s words were clear that the return will be safe and dignified. This position is motivated by the atmosphere of Syria’s return to the Arab League and its participation in the Jeddah summit on May 19,” Abdel Aziz said.

The Egyptian writer further said that Turkish-Saudi relations “will see more cooperation in the coming period, especially in investments.”

He underlined “the importance of the Gulf countries alongside Turkey during the earthquake last February”.

