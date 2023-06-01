Report: Mar-a-Lago employee who moved boxes of Trumps documents then allegedly asked how security cameras work





In regards to the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, reports are now emerging, almost weekly, of all the seemingly extremely incriminating evidence Special Counsel Jack Smith uncovered at such point that close associates and lawyers because the ex-president is said to believe the chances are very high that an indictment will come. And this week is no different!

The Washington Post reports that the actions of a Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move boxes of documents last June have caught the attention of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigators as they try to determine whether Trump or people close to him sought to obstruct justice in the face of a grand jury subpoena to make all documents marked classified, or lied about what happened, according to sources familiar with the matter . This employee was reportedly questioned multiple times by investigators, not only because he was seen on security camera footage helping Trump valet Walt Nauta move boxes last June, but because of some notable questions he asked a month later, after the government subpoenaed the Trump Organization for Mar-a-Lago CCTV.

Around this time, the employee allegedly had a conversation with an IT worker at the site about how the security cameras worked and how long the footage was stored in the system, the person familiar with that aspect of the investigation said.

The employee later told investigators the conversation was innocent and not intended to hide anything from authorities, saying he was unaware at the time of the investigation or subpoena. to appear, according to another person familiar with the investigation. But those responses were met with skepticism, people familiar with the situation said.

An attorney representing the employee in question declined Posts’ request for comment.

As previously reported, in response to Trump’s subpoena to return all classified documents, Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran, searched the storage unit and recovered 38 of these documents. He turned them over to the Justice Department, along with a statement signed by another Trump lawyer, saying that to his knowledge, Trump no longer had any classified documents in his possession. (That claim turned out to be completely false, as revealed by the FBI’s raid on the Palm Beach resort town, which resulted in agents finding, according to the Post, more than 100 additional classified documents, some in Trump’s office and others in the storage area.) On June 3, the day after Nauta and the other employee brought the boxes back to the storage unit, law enforcement officials recovered the documents Corcoran had found, were asked to visit the storage room, but more importantly, according to court documents filed by the DOJ, were told by Trump’s lawyers that they could not open any of the boxes in the storage room. storage or view their contents. Earlier this week, The Guardian reported that Corcoran had been diverted from searching for classified documents beyond the storage unit.

Multiple media outlets have reported that Smith is wrapping up his investigation, and while there’s no way to know if this will for sure result in charges against Trump, prosecutors viewed with suspicion when the boxes are moved in and out. out of the Mar-a-Lago Storeroom, according to the Post. And it’s not exactly hard to see why!

In related news

This CNN report also sounds incredibly bad for a certain ex-president hoping to avoid a federal indictment:

Federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which former President Donald Trump admits to keeping a classified Pentagon document regarding a potential attack on Iran, multiple sources tell CNN , undermining his argument that he declassified everything. The recording indicates that Trump understood he kept classified documents after leaving the White House, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation. On the recording, Trump’s comments suggest he would like to share the information but is aware of the limitations of his ability after the presidency to declassify the records, two of the sources said.

