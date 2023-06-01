Questions Raised About Senior Leaders Quitting Imran Khans Party | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan More than 80 senior members of the Imran Khans political party have resigned in recent weeks in a nationwide crackdown following violence following the arrest of Pakistan’s former prime ministers last month.

The public announcements largely followed a strikingly identical pattern: the party leader usually called a press conference, often after being released from prison. They would begin their speech by condemning the unrest before declaring their abiding commitment and love for Pakistan and its influential military. They would then conclude by saying that they were leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and taking a political break or, in some cases, announcing a full retirement.

The wave of defections hitting the PTI came after the arrest of thousands of party supporters, including senior leaders, during the dramatic events surrounding Khan’s arrest on corruption charges, which he denied.

The government alleged that Khans’ supporters went on a rampage in various cities while he was in custody on May 9 and 10, damaging private and public property, including military sites and monuments. Controversially, he decided to try those accused of targeting military installations in military courts. The PTI rejected allegations that its members were involved in vandalism.

And while party leaders have publicly insisted that the decision to step down was made entirely by themselves, without any outside pressure, the circumstances of their announcements have raised questions as to whether it was a an act of preservation or the result of coercion.

Khan himself argued that PTI leaders were being pressured to leave the party, without saying who was behind it.

People don’t quit, they are forced out of the party at gunpoint. Political parties cannot be dismantled by such tactics, the cricketer-turned-politician has said.

Political analyst Mehmal Sarfraz noted that the arrests occurred in a politically charged atmosphere, with PTI leaders and supporters warning that Khan’s arrest would be a red line.

Khan says a reaction had to happen if he was arrested. Unfortunately for her party leaders, this reaction has also put them in hot waters, she told Al Jazeera. Some may have left on their own in the wake of the crackdown on PTI, but many say privately they had to make a choice because of the pressure.

Pakistan’s military has historically played a dominant role in domestic politics, having ruled the country directly for more than 30 years. His overt influence has often been blamed for forced defections and shifting allegiance from one party to another in Pakistan’s tumultuous politics.

The latest political crisis began in April last year when Khan was removed from office in a vote of no confidence in parliament. Since then, the former Prime Minister has been calling for early elections. Some observers suggest the PTI has been in the crosshairs of the establishment since Khans’ withdrawal, with defections being the latest twist in the saga.

Hassan Javid, a professor of politics at the University of Fraser Valley in British Columbia, Canada, told Al Jazeera that in some cases involving certain leaders, it is quite clear that the decision to leave the PTI has been made. under duress. He cited the departure of Khan’s top aide, Shireen Mazari, who has been repeatedly detained since her first arrest on May 12 following protests following Khan’s arrest.

When she announced her decision to leave politics, Mazari said the ordeal had taken a toll on her health and her family.

Al Jazeera contacted Mazari, as well as former PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry and general secretary Asad Umar to comment on their decisions to leave the party, but senior leaders did not respond.

But another former PTI member, who served as a member of the country’s National Assembly and recently announced his decision to leave the party, reluctantly agreed to speak on condition of anonymity.

The leader, who was not among those arrested, said it becomes difficult to resist pressure for too long when such a massive state crackdown takes place.

When a sick family member is home alone and the police raid your home several times at night, you have only one choice: take care of the family member or stay with the party, a declared the politician, without elaborating.

Others, however, have been more open about their reasons for leaving the PTI.

Raja Yasir Humayun, a former minister in the PTI-led regional government in Punjab province, who announced his decision to step down on May 30, said he had been considering quitting the party since last year.

Humayun added that he had shared his concerns with the leadership over party leadership after Khan’s removal as prime minister.

From the time he was expelled, Khan was surrounded by sycophants who allowed no contrary views around Khan. He also liked people who only presented hawkish views, Humayun told Al Jazeera. He’s a fast bowler. He also does his politics as a fast bowler, always being aggressive.

Humayun vehemently denied leaving the PTI under any outside pressure, saying it was the events of May 9 that convinced him to make a decision he had been pondering for some time.

I just don’t believe in that kind of violent politics. As a senior party official in Punjab, when you see such a situation, there is guilt and questions as to why I continue if I don’t agree with party politics, he said. -he adds.

Malik Amin Aslam, a former adviser to Khan during his tenure as prime minister who announced his decision to step down on May 18, blamed the PTI for the path he took.

The incidents of May 9 could not have happened without prior planning, and it was obvious that specific targets had been chosen. That’s not why I joined the PTI, he told Al Jazeera.

While acknowledging his gratitude to Khan for providing a working platform on climate change, Aslam said he had expressed his reservations to the party leader several times over the past few months over the aggressive stance taken. by the party, but that he felt left out.

When the party leader was in prison and the chaos spilled out, it was an opportunity for the party leadership to fully condemn him and call for an intra-party investigation and disassociate themselves from the disbelievers. However, that didn’t happen, which only reinforced my decision to quit, Aslam said.

But Raoof Hassan, PTI’s central information secretary, said defections would only strengthen the party.

Some of those who left the party are ideologically fully aligned with us, but they had no choice but to leave due to the incredible pressure they faced. Then there are others we call migratory birds, and for them the decision to leave the party is actually an act of cleansing, Hassan said.

We think it will only be beneficial for us. It gives us strength and courage, and we can see that Imran Khan’s popularity is only increasing.

