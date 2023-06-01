Donald Trump spends 24 hours relentlessly attacking Ron DeSantis





Donald Trump continued to unleash wave after wave of attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, repeatedly posting about his main 2024 GOP rival in a single day.

Trump wrote or shared at least 19 Truth Social posts about DeSantis in 24 hours, as the former president stepped up his attempts to dismiss any suggestion the Florida Republican should lead the GOP in 2024.

Many posts shared by Trump detailed poll results that show Trump as the overwhelming favorite to win the GOP presidential nomination next year over DeSantis.

One such poll shows Trump ahead of DeSantis by 42 points (60-20) in a survey of Republican voters in the nation’s first primary caucus state, Iowa.

Ron DeSantis (R) sits next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting with governors-elect in the Cabinet Room at the White House December 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump launched a series of attacks on DeSantis on Truth Social in 24 hours. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump’s latest post on Truth Social is a video showing several instances of DeSantis praising Trump over the years, which Trump shared with the caption: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump also released a statement mocking DeSantis over a bizarre claim that the Florida governor wants people to refer to him by another name, having previously changed him to Rob.

“Have you heard that ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious wants to change his name again. He demands people call him DeeeSantis, not DaSantis,” Trump wrote.

“I actually like ‘Da’ better, a nicer flow, so I’m glad he’s changing it. He gets very upset when people, including journalists, don’t pronounce it correctly. Therefore, this shouldn’t bother him, DeSanctimonious?”

In the past 24 hours, Trump shared a Mediaite article detailing how a Fox News panel of Larry Kudlow, Mark Simone and Pete Hegseth dismissed DeSantis’ politics and his hopes of winning the 2024 election.

Elsewhere, Trump shared details of his upcoming visit to Iowa while hitting out at Desantis over his previous calls to cut Social Security and Medicare.

“I will be visiting the great state of Iowa this afternoon for two days. I have been a strong advocate and supporter of ethanol, Ron ‘DeSaster’ has ALWAYS been strongly against ethanol just like he voted 3 times to cut Social Security (and raise the minimum age to 70!), wipe out Medicare, and charge everyone a 23% national sales tax,” Trump wrote.

Trump and DeSantis were once close GOP allies, with the former president endorsing the latter’s initial gubernatorial campaign in 2018.

However, Trump turned on DeSantis completely last year amid strong rumors that he would challenge the former president in the 2024 Republican primary, and has spent the past few months mocking him and slandering him. insult at every opportunity.

DeSantis, who confirmed he was running for president on May 24, had previously decided not to retaliate against Trump’s barrage of insults.

However, DeSantis has since shifted gears since officially becoming a candidate in 2024, and has begun attacking Trump and his time in the White House in interviews and public speaking engagements.

During his first official 2024 campaign speech in Clive, Iowa, on Tuesday, DeSantis made a series of veiled remarks against Trump, including saying that “leadership is not about entertainment,” and that he is the only candidate who can end the recent “culture” of the GOP. to lose” by beating Joe Biden in 2024.

Addressing reports after the speech, DeSantis was more blunt in his criticism of Trump, including questioning why the former president recently attacked the governor for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The former president is now attacking me saying that [former New York governor Andrew] Cuomo has handled COVID better than Florida,” DeSantis said. “I can tell you this. I could count on my hands the number of Republicans in this country who would rather live in New York under Cuomo than live in Florida in our Freedom Zone.

“Damn, his whole family moved to Florida under my governorship, are you kidding me?”

DeSantis’ office has been contacted for comment via email.

