Imran Khan’s ‘alleged rights violation’ scheme to distract from May 9 riots, says PM Shehbaz





PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. AFP/Reuters/FilePM says the PTI leader is capable of going to any extreme. Says he is not surprised by Imran Khan’s antics. “Everything about Imran Khan is hatred, division and lies.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has slammed his predecessor Imran Khan for misleading and baseless claims of ‘rights violations’, saying it was a ploy to distract from his involvement in the May 9 events .

Make no mistake about the evil intent behind Imran Niazi’s latest scheme to defame our law enforcement and police. Yet again, he is making misleading and baseless allegations of “rights violations” just to distract from his culpability in the tragic events of May 9, the Prime Minister wrote on his official Twitter account.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), also said he was not surprised by the antics of former prime ministers.

He added that the PTI leader was capable of going to any extreme as he constantly uses foul language against state institutions, incites[s] people to violence and aggression[s] state symbols and military installations and bring[s] down from the monuments of the martyrs.

The Prime Minister then wrote on the tweet: He [Khan] presides over a disinformation apparatus that methodically deploys fake news to mislead the people. Everything about him is hatred, division and lies.

A crackdown has been launched against the PTI following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad.

Khan’s arrest last month sparked days of street protests, after which the exodus of PTI leaders began, as security forces launched a crackdown on the party following attacks on institutions civilian and military buildings, including Rawalpindi Headquarters and Lahore Corps Commanders House (Jinnah Loger). At least eight people have been killed in the violent protests almost across the country.

Amid these arrests, an exchange of accusations began between the Imran Khan-led PTI and the federal government over allegations of mistreatment of female party workers and supporters while in police custody.

The government has argued that the claims of the PTI are baseless.

At a late night press conference last week, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah said the PTI planned to highlight human rights abuses in Pakistan at the worldwide after orchestrating a mock raid on a certain known party employee, involving rape and shooting casualties.

The security czar said intelligence agencies intercepted an audio clip that sheds light on a plot by the PTI to slander the country’s law enforcement agencies.

Reacting to his presser, Imran Khan said on Sunday that Sanaullah is “so obviously trying to cover up and anticipate the horror stories about to spill out in the media.”

“If there were any doubts about abused women in prison, this press conference from this certified felon should dispel all those doubts,” he wrote on Twitter.

