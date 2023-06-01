Debt and Road Controversy in the Jokowi Era





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government of Joko Widodo will go down in history as the most indebted regime with the realization of a nominal public or central debt reaching IDR 7,879 trillion in March 2023. This amount has increased 3.2 times since the beginning of his reign in 2014. Because it is a public debt, every leader of the Indonesian people currently carries a debt of IDR 28.7 million, an increase from the last position of the Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono government, which was only 10 million IDR per head. Regarding the debt, the achievements of President Joko Widodo are indeed the best compared to his predecessors in the post of Minister of Finance occupied by the same person, Sri Mulyani. The SBY regime that ruled from 2004 to 2014 was able to reduce the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio to about 25% by the end of the presidential handover in 2014 from the initial advance of 57%. Instead, Jokowi has pushed the public debt ratio to 38% this year. The government says the debt has ballooned due to the pandemic and massive infrastructure projects worth trillions of rupees, 30-40% of which is government-funded. Muhammad Ma’ruf, director of CNBC Indonesia Research, said the Jokowi-era state budget deficit was larger, illustrating that economic policies were more expansive but the GDP growth rate was lower than that of the SBY era. The average state budget deficit under SBY was 1.6% with an average GDP growth of nearly 6%, while the Jokowi-era state budget deficit averaged 3%, but the result of GDP growth was less than 5% and even close to 4%. In full, watch Maria Katarina’s discussion with Muhammad Ma’ruf Head of CNBC Indonesia Research on Your Money Your Vote, Wednesday (05/31/2023). Watch the live stream of other CNBC Indonesia TV programs here



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230531200952-8-442321/kontroversi-utang-dan-jalan-di-era-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos