UK government refuses to hand over unredacted messages from Boris Johnson to coronavirus inquiry

LONDON (AP) The British government on Thursday refused an order to deliver a wreath from Boris Johnson personal messages to a COVID-19 pandemic investigation which the former Prime Minister himself set up when he was the leader of the United Kingdom.

The head of the investigation, retired judge Heather Hallett, demanded to see notebooks, journals and WhatsApp messages between Johnson and other officials who represent key evidence in the investigation. The government provided incomplete versions, saying it was deleting personal and private information it obviously had nothing to do with the investigation.

Hallett, who has the power to summon evidence and examine witnesses under oath, wants to judge for herself and set a deadline of 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Thursday for the government to hand over unredacted documents, covering a two-year period from the beginning of 2020.

Shortly after the deadline expired, the government said it would seek to challenge the order in court.

The Cabinet Office today sought leave to conduct a judicial review of the decision, he said. We do so with regret.

Just before the deadline expired, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government would, of course, abide by the law and cooperate with the investigation.

We are confident in our position but are carefully considering the next steps, he said.

WhatsApp is a preferred way for British politicians, civil servants and journalists to converse. The tone is often candid or flippant, and potentially embarrassing. The government is concerned about the precedent that disclosure of Johnson’s full, unredacted conversations could set.

In a letter to the inquiry, the government’s Cabinet Office said there were important issues of principle at stake here, affecting both the rights of individuals and the proper conduct of government.

Individuals, junior officials, current and former ministers and departments should not be required to provide material unrelated to investigative work, he said,

Hallett, however, said the entire contents of the specified documents are potentially relevant to the lines of inquiry pursued by the investigation.

Rivka Gottlieb of COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, a group which has campaigned for a public inquiry, said it was absolutely obscene that the Cabinet Office was spending hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money pursuing its own public inquiry underway. unable to access crucial evidence.

The issue has caused tension between Johnson and the Sunaks administration, which claimed this week that it does not have the material Hallett is seeking. Both are conservatives, but Sunak has tried to distance himself from the chaos that engulfed the government during Johnson’s scandal-ridden three-year term.

On Wednesday, Johnson’s office said the former prime minister had handed over all the documents to the government and urged authorities to turn them over to the inquiry. The Cabinet Office confirmed it had obtained Johnsons notebooks and a trove of downloaded WhatsApp messages, but said it had not received a response to a Johnsons phone request.

The UK has recorded more than 200,000 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19, one of Europe’s highest tolls, and Johnsons government decisions have been endlessly debated. Johnson agreed in late 2021 to lead an investigation after pressure from bereaved families.

The Halletts Inquiry is to investigate the UK’s pandemic preparedness, how the government responded and whether the level of loss was inevitable or whether things could have been done better.

Public hearings are due to start on June 13 and last until 2026. UK public inquiries are often thorough, but rarely quick. An investigation into the 2003 Iraq war and its aftermath began in 2009 and released its 2.6 million word report in 2016.

Johnson is among the senior officials scheduled to testify.

The investigation has already got Johnson into hot water. He was one of dozens fined last year for breaking his own government’s pandemic lockdown rules in the so-called party scandal. .

Last month, government-appointed lawyers helping Johnson prepare his submissions and testimony uncovered evidence of other potential violations restrictions related to COVID-19. Officials reported the information to police, who said they were assessing the new evidence.

Johnson denies any wrongdoing.