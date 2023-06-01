Game Over: Legal experts predict disastrous outcome for Donald Trump after tape report





Legal experts predict serious trouble for Donald Trump following reports of a July 2021 recording in which the former president claimed to have classified documents about a possible US attack on Iran after leaving the White House .

CNN reports Wednesday that federal prosecutors obtained the audio amid Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, if accurate, would lead to another criminal indictment for Trump, have they stated.

Former civil prosecutor Maya Wiley, appearing on MSNBC The Beat, described the audio as explosive and said it was the final nail in a coffin that already contains many nails.

On the same show, former federal prosecutor Paul Butler said it was devastating for Donald Trump.

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who investigated Trump’s role in Russian interference in the 2016 election, told MSNBC Nicolle Wallace it could be over for Trump.

There’s no way he won’t be charged, Weissmann said.

The Trumps classified documents case has been audio differentiated from that of President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence. The two were also found to have classified documents in their possession, but unlike Trump, they turned them over when asked, Weissmann said.

If the reports on the tape are accurate, Weissmann said, there will be an indictment and it’s hard to see how, given all the evidence we’ve talked about, there won’t be a conviction here. I mean, it’s a tape recording.

“We see all the signs that Jack Smith is doing exactly what he is trained to do, which is to really lock everything down so he can win the case, beyond a reasonable doubt, unanimously. . We’re basically waiting….” – @AWeissmann_ with @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/G6aN89uNaV

— White House Deadline (@DeadlineWH) May 31, 2023

Former US attorney Joyce Vance, speaking on MSNBC The 11th Hour, said it would be incredibly powerful to play a tape recording for a jury and have him hear the defendants essentially confess that he knew he could not declassify information on the spot, which has been one of Trump’s defenses in the scandal.

Former federal prosecutor Elliot Williams told CNN Anderson Cooper that there is no such thing as a smoking gun in the real world.

But the recorded recording would be incredibly valuable evidence because it speaks of intent, knowledge, and what he knew he had. So as far as the evidence goes, it’s very, very powerful, he said.

Former Defense Department special counsel Ryan Goodman said the audio, and what Trump allegedly said in it, raised the criminal exposure of former presidents.

War plans are among the most classified documents, Goodman wrote on Twitter. Lobbyed the DOJ to indict him and a jury to convict him.

Don’t make a mistake. It’s definitely a spy case. It’s not just a case of stonewalling, Goodman added. There is now every reason to expect former President Trump to be charged under 18 USC 793(e) of the Espionage Act. The law corresponds to his conduct signaled as a hand in hand.

2. The audio recording is of an encounter with several people who do not have security clearance.

If Trump discussed the contents of the document, that’s even worse – and increases his own criminal exposure.

These individuals are probably all good witnesses, with a deterrent to lying given their numbers. pic.twitter.com/JIT2JLrxZI

— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) May 31, 2023

4. War plans are among the most classified documents.

Lobbyed the DOJ to indict him and a jury to convict him.

— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) May 31, 2023

7. Don’t get me wrong. It’s definitely a spy case. This is not just a case of “obstruction”.

There is now every reason to expect former President Trump to be charged under 18 USC 793(e) of the Espionage Act.

The law corresponds to his conduct signaled as a hand in hand. pic.twitter.com/JLOixL4lba

— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) May 31, 2023

Trump faces a trial scheduled for next year on criminal charges related to a silent payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels. In addition to the classified documents investigation, he is also facing a criminal investigation for trying to undo his 2020 election loss in Georgia and for his efforts to cling to power that led to the uprising of January 6, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-tape-legal-response_n_64783984e4b091b09c30b15a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos