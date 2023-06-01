How Erdogan retained power in Turkey and what it means for the country’s future





Free but far from fair The election was free insofar as the political parties could themselves nominate candidates and run campaigns. Parties also had the right to have representatives at each polling station to ensure that votes were counted correctly. And voters were free to vote. However, the election was far from fair. First, a potential rival at the front of the race, Ekrem Imamoglu, was sentenced in December to more than two years in prison for insulting public figures. Imamoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul, offered Erdogan’s party a rare defeat in the 2019 elections in Istanbul. Polls had shown he could win against Erdogan in the presidential election by a comfortable margin. Some argue the court’s decision was politically motivated. With Imamoglu out of the picture, the opposition had to coalesce behind Kilicdaroglu, the weakest of all possible top contenders. Erdogan also has an almost ubiquitous position influence on the Turkish mediadesigned by Fahrettin Altun, the head of media and communications at the presidential palace. Turkish media are either directly owned by people close to Erdogan, such as the popular Sabah newspaper run by Sedat Albayrak*, or controlled by editors appointed and controlled by Altun. Some independent internet news sites such as T24 practice self-censorship to remain operational. With this massive control of the media, Erdogan and his men ensured that he had the most airtime on television. Erdogan has been portrayed in the media as a world leader advancing Turkey by building airports, roads and bridges. He was put in front of dozens of journalists on television, but all the questions were prepared in advance and Erdogan read his answers using a teleprompter. Altun also orchestrated a massive smear campaign against Kilicdaroglu. The Leader of the Opposition received minimal airtimeand when he was in the media, he was portrayed as an inept leader unfit to rule the country. Altun not only controlled conventional television channels and the print media, but also social networks. On Twitter, a highly influential platform in Turkey, Altun used bots and an army of paid trolls and influencers to seek to control the dialogue. And it worked. A sufficient number of voters were swayed by confusion and fear that the country would be much worse off if Kilicdaroglu were elected. Finally, there was potential for fraud due to the non-transparent manner in which election results are handled. After each ballot box is counted, the ballot paper and the results sheet are transported by the police in the cities and the army in the regional areas to the electoral commission. The police and army are under Erdogan’s tight control. The results are then reported only through the public Anadolu agency, whereas in the past they were reported by several independent agencies. Even if no evidence of fraud emerges in this election, the specter could cast doubt on the integrity of the entire electoral process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fanack.com/opinion/features-insights/how-erdogan-held-onto-power-in-turkey~262149/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos