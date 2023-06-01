2024 is an open race. But the question is what can change the game before the election

OWe have the first confirmation of what was widely accepted after the Karnataka elections: 2024 is now an open race. The return to power of the ruling BJP is no longer inevitable. This is good news for anyone who believes in the values ​​of the Indian republic. At the same time, it will not be an easy battle. Those who are trying to win back the republic must pull themselves together.

The basic equation for 2024 is not difficult to state. BJP SWOT analysis is all around Narendra Modi. Strength: Modis charisma. Weakness: performance of Modi governments. Opportunity: A last-minute trick up Modis’ sleeve. Threat: Sudden collapse of Modis’ image. The strength of the opposition lies in India’s geography and sociology, though its weakness is history and psychology. While the economy presents an opportunity for the opposition, its greatest threat comes from politics.

The latest national opinion survey carried out by the Lokniti team at the Center for Studies in Development Studies (CSDS) helps us to fill in and refine these outlines. His conclusions were aired for the first time In two parts on NDTV and then featured in two articles in The Print. Lokniti’s polls continue to be my favorite barometer of public opinion, and not just because of my past affiliation. Although its sample of 7,202 is too small to allow projection of votes and seats by state (which it wisely steers clear of), its strict adherence to stratified random sampling from voter lists gives the assurance that it accurately picks up the voice of the Indian. voters. Additionally, Lokniti uses standardized question wording that allows for comparison over time. Above all, it meets high standards of transparency by sharing its methodology and making all its past findings public.

The top line and most surprising finding of this survey is a 10 percentage point increase in congressional vote share nationwide. According to this survey, if elections had been held in the last week of April 2023, Congress would have won 29% of the vote, compared to 19.5% in 2019. This is a staggering swing in votes (a gain of nearly 7 crore votes), enough to put Congress where it was before its dramatic fall in 2014. The catch is that there is no corresponding swing against the BJP. On the contrary, this survey estimates that the BJP’s vote share will rise from 37.4% in 2019 to around 39% now.

Lokniti’s team explains that this gain for Congress comes at the expense of others, mainly regional political parties. They did not publish any regional or social breakdown of the vote share. One can only speculate that this jump in Congress votes would come from Congress allies (NCP or JDU and RJD) or potential allies (SP, YSRC or TMC) or those who played neutral (BJD, TRS, PAA). It’s not very helpful and could increase friction with potential allies. In social terms, this increase probably came from Muslims, other marginal social groups and the poor.

We have to hold our horses on what that would mean in terms of seating. The survey does not give the vote share for the NDA and UPA (or Congress+) as it stands today. There is no doubt that the image of the coalition would be much less flattering for the ruling party, given the collapse of the NDA. It is also possible that the small increase in the BJP’s vote share stemmed from the party’s poaching of the vote share of its former allies. Overall, these numbers may not translate to a dramatic increase in the Congress tally, but enough to push the BJP to the brink of a majority.

So, at this point, everyone has good reason to be nervous. The BJP is expected to be nervous over the surge in Congress vote share. Congress should be nervous as the BJP is not losing votes. Regional parties should fear that the two national parties will win at their expense. This nervous energy that is both creative and destructive is going to lead us to the election of Lok Sabha in 2024.

The road to 2024 goes through politics

This survey gives us clues as to what can and cannot work. As we all know, besides its structural advantage of financial power, media control and organizational machine, the real strength of the BJP is the carefully cultivated and propagated image of PM Modis. The survey confirms that it continues to be popular, far ahead of any competitor. Although there is a surge in popularity and acceptance of Rahul Gandhis, after Bharat Jodo Yatra, he has yet to close the gap to the frontrunner. The Prime Minister’s publicity gimmicks on the international stage, obediently amplified by the Indian media, have indeed helped him cultivate the image of a world-class leader, someone who has enhanced the world standing of the India. An average Indian likes it.

The BJP’s biggest weakness also comes from Narendra Modi, whom economist Parakala Prabhakar rightly pointed out. describe also incredibly incompetent. It is becoming increasingly difficult to hide from the public some of the consequences of poor governance by prime ministers, particularly in the area of ​​the economy. Furthermore, the Modi-Shah eat-it-or-throw-allies approach means the BJP has no substantial allies. The JD(U) and the Akali Dal have left the NDA and the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena does not control even half of the popularity of Uddhav Thackerays Shiv Sena, according to a survey conducted by the Marathi daily. Beard. Thus, the burden of winning 273 seats now rests solely on the BJP. And it’s not going to be easy.

Given its dependence on Narendra Modi, the BJP is vulnerable to a sudden collapse in its carefully crafted image. The survey hopefully says nothing as it is a taboo on the impact of the allegations regarding the Modi-Adani link. However, the fact remains that this allegation is far more serious and potentially more damaging than Rafale. If the opposition can relentlessly pursue Modani’s campaign, then this issue could play a decisive role in 2024.

For the opposition, the real strength lies in its geographical spread. Different opposition parties are taking on the BJP in different states. Most of them are based on castes or classes at the base of the social and economic pyramid. The weakness of the opposition is its inability to forge a clear message, or to have a credible messenger. More than a pre-electoral unity, the opposition needs political coherence and a unified narrative. A weakness on this point helps the BJP maintain its propaganda. As for the messenger, the survey establishes Rahul Gandhi as the main challenger to Narendra Modi, far ahead of the other opposition candidates for the post of Prime Minister. His popularity rating is twice as high as in 2014, but not at the level to enter the ring for the knockout duel.

Operationally, the most salient indicator of this investigation for the opposition is the need to focus on the economic woes of the people. The pain points are quite clear and more pressing than ever: unemployment, poverty and rising prices. In this survey, people say their economic situation has deteriorated over the past four years. And they are unhappy with the performance of the Modi government on the economic front. The real challenge for the opposition, especially for Congress, is to come up with a set of credible policy proposals on the economic front that appeal to the base of the pyramid.

In a way, we are back in 2018, the year before the last parliamentary elections. The economic downturn had led to popular discontent and the popularity of Modi governments had steadily fallen. This was followed by the defeat of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. There was widespread anticipation of a loss of around 100 Lok Sabha seats for the BJP. But then came Pulwama-Balakot which upset all known calculations. Many figures from the recent survey are very close to what the CSDS recorded in its national polls in 2018. The added factor this time is the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the positive energy in the opposition camp.

Will this latent discontent turn into a decisive anti-incumbent vote? Or will we see a twist in history, like in 2019? The question everyone is asking, privately, is: what is the incident that will fuel the wave of emotions across India just before the election? Also, let’s not forget the question of Pratap Bhanu Mehta raised recently: Can the BJP afford to lose and relinquish power in a democratic election?

Yogendra Yadav is one of the founders of Jai Kisan Andolan and Swaraj India. He tweets @_YogendraYadav. Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)