Donald Trump heard on tape about classified documents he kept after leaving the White House





Donald Trump was taped suggesting he kept a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran after leaving the White House.

Such a registration could potentially increase his legal exposure as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The Justice Department is in the final stages of an investigation into whether Mr. Trump, 76, broke the law by deleting government records, including several marked as top secret, when he left office in 2017.

The tape recording is of a July 2021 meeting held at Mr Trumps Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

It involved two people working on an autobiography for Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s former chief of staff, and several aides to the former president.

Margo Martin, a communications specialist for Mr. Trump, regularly recorded interviews he did for books.

She was reportedly questioned about the July 2021 Bedminster recording during a grand jury appearance as part of the Justice Department’s investigation.

Trump angry at General Milley

The part relating to the document on Iran would have lasted about two minutes.

Mr Trump was reportedly angry with General Mark Milley, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during his presidency.

An article had recently appeared in the New Yorker suggesting that General Milley had, in the last days of the presidency, asked to be kept informed if Mr. Trump issued illegal orders.

On the recording, Mr Trump allegedly referred to the Iran attack document, which he said came from General Milley.

There was reportedly a sound of crumpling paper and laughter, Mr Trump suggesting that the document was in front of him and that it would undermine General Milley if people knew about it.

The Iranian document was not produced by General Milley, CNN reported.

An account of the meeting was later included in Mr. Meadows’ autobiography.

It describes how Mr. Trump recalls a four-page report that contained the generals’ own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops.

Trump denies wrongdoing

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago last August and recovered at least 300 classified documents, including US secrets that may have come from human spies.

It was later reported that classified details of Iran’s missile program were among the files discovered.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he has declassified all documents in his possession.

He said a president can declassify information even thinking about it.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, declined to comment on reports of a recording, but condemned the leaks from the Justice Department investigation.

He said: Leaks by radical supporters behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue media harassment of President Trump and his supporters.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

His investigation is being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is also looking into whether Mr. Trump or his associates obstructed their efforts to investigate his retention of government records.

The special counsel is also investigating efforts to reverse Mr. Trump’s 2020 election defeat that culminated in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

James Trusty, a lawyer representing Mr Trump, said: When he left for Mar-a-Lago with boxes of documents other people had brought him, he was the commander-in-chief.

There is no doubt that he has the constitutional authority as Commander-in-Chief to declassify.

