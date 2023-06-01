Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi: Pancasila is the foundation of Indonesia’s success in facing global challenges





Amid the global crisis, Indonesia is one of the few countries that has managed to maintain economic, social and political stability as well as control inflation, increase investment and increase employment. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) believes that Indonesia’s success in facing global challenges is supported by Pancasila as a grassroots foundation. This was conveyed by the President in his address at the Pancasila Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony on Thursday (06/01/2023) at the National Monuments (Monas) Area, Jakarta. Through unity, through hard work and mutual cooperation, this nation has successfully overcome challenges and increasingly enjoys the trust of the world. All these foundations are the Pancasila ideology inherited from the first President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Sukarno. An ideology that we must continue to defend to strengthen the progress of the nation, he said. The President pointed out that currently, the government continues to strive for fair and equitable development which requires continuity and sustainability. Government personnel may change, but the struggle must not stop. Justice, equity and prosperity are what we want to achieve through structural reforms and improving the quality of human resources [sumber daya manusia], downstream industry and development of the Capital of the Archipelago. We want the natural wealth of the country to benefit the well-being of the population as much as possible. We want people outside of Java to experience significant benefits from existing developments as well, he said. As a great country, the president said, Indonesia should be able to be on an equal footing with other nations, cooperate with any country and bridge the differences that exist in the world. . This is Indonesia, Indonesia is Indonesia which cannot be dictated by anyone, which cannot be dictated by any country. However, ready, always ready to contribute to the world, said the president. The president believes that the Pancasila ideology has enabled Indonesian leadership to be accepted and recognized by the world. This has been proven by Indonesia’s success in holding international meetings such as the G20 Summit and the ASEAN Summit. The successful establishment of the G20 presidency, the ASEAN presidency this year, is clear evidence that Pancasila is not only important for Indonesia, but also very relevant for the world, he said. declared. In his speech, the Head of State also recalled that tolerance, unity and mutual cooperation are the keys to building a strong nation. Therefore, the President called on the people of Indonesia to reject extremism, politicization of identity and politicization of religion. Let us welcome the Electoral Democracy Party of 2024 with maturity, joy, upholding the values ​​of Pancasila, fighting for an advanced, just, prosperous and dignified Indonesia on the world stage, he said. (TGH/UN)

