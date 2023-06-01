Boris Johnson latest: Ex-PM offers to send WhatsApps to Sunak swipe inquiry





Sunak refuses to rule out legal action against Covid investigation Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Boris Johnson says he is more than happy to hand over his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks directly to the Covid inquiry, as Rishi Sunaks’ government prepares for a legal battle to withhold them. The Cabinet Office is seeking a judicial review of the inquiry chair Baroness Halletts’ order to release the documents, arguing it should not have to hand over irrelevant documents. But Mr Johnson, in his own letter to the inquiry on Thursday evening, offered to hand over the material directly. He wrote that he agreed that in principle advice to ministers should not be made public, but added that he saw no reason why the inquiry should not be able to see his WhatsApps and her notebooks, and check them for anything she deems relevant. The offer will be a further embarrassment for the government, which is already facing warnings that its own investigation could be seen as money laundering. The Cabinet Office claims to have provided as much relevant information as possible and as quickly as possible in accordance with the order. Key points Show last update



1685637206 Government takes investigation to court to protect Boriss WhatsApps Rishi Sunak refused to back down in the extraordinary row over Boris Johnson’s messages as his government launched legal action against the Covid inquiry in a last ditch attempt to protect the material: Jane DaltonJune 1, 2023 5:33 p.m. 1685644955 Johnson offers to send unmodified files directly to the survey Boris Johnson says he is more than happy to hand over his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks directly to the Covid inquiry, as the government prepares for a legal battle with the inquiry. In a letter to the inquiry on Thursday evening, the former prime minister offered to hand over the requested equipment directly. He wrote: This is of course without prejudice to the judicial review which the government has just launched. I agree with the position of the Cabinet Office that, in principle, advice to ministers should not be made public. This is obviously essential for the proper functioning of the country and for the impartiality of the public service. I’m just making a practical point: I see no reason why the investigation cannot ascertain the content of my own Whatsapps (sic) and notebooks, and check the relevant Whatsapp (sic) conversations (about 40 of them) for anything he deems relevant to the Covid investigation. If you would like to receive this material immediately, please let me know where and how you would like me to send it to you. Jane DaltonJune 1, 2023 7:42 p.m. 1685643615 Unredacted evidence order will slow investigation, government says The approach to Covid investigations of asking for unredacted material information risks slowing it down, the Cabinet Office will say. The legal documents released in the judicial review challenge read: If notices are properly limited to material material, and if the door is not open to the exercise of coercive powers in notices very broadly formulated on the basis that almost everything must be characterized as potentially relevant, investigative work will not be hampered one iota in practical terms. They will receive, and the public can be entirely sure that they will receive, every piece of relevant material. In purely practical terms, there are far greater risks attached to the type of approach that the survey has taken here – risks that the survey will be inundated with material, much of it irrelevant; the risks that their resources will be diverted to review exercises they should not and need not undertake; and the consequent risks that their speed and effectiveness jeopardize. Jane DaltonJune 1, 2023 7:20 p.m. 1685642975 Labor suspends MP for sexual harassment A longtime Labor MP has been suspended over allegations he sexually harassed junior colleagues. The party has launched an investigation, writes Archie Mitchell: Jane DaltonJune 1, 2023 7:09 p.m. 1685640313 Prime Minister urges nations to tackle illegal immigration Rishi Sunak urged European countries to work cooperatively to tackle illegal migration during a gathering of leaders from across the continent in Moldova. The Prime Minister also used the European Political Community meeting to call for more support for Ukraine, backing Volodymyr Zelensky’s case for his war-torn country to join NATO, after talks with Ukrainian President. Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO, Sunak said. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0084%"/> (Getty Images) Jane DaltonJune 1, 2023 6:25 p.m. 1685638753 Complying well with the law, Sunak is committed Mr Sunak declined to answer questions about whether the government would turn over the evidence by the 4 p.m. deadline, saying he had cooperated fully with the Covid investigation and would continue to comply with the law. Jane DaltonJune 1, 2023 5:59 p.m. 1685637434 All eyes on Tuesday’s hearing A spokesperson for the inquiry said: At 4.00pm today the chairman of the UK Covid-19 public inquiry received a copy of a complaint form from the Cabinet Office seeking to initiate review proceedings against the President’s decision of May 22, 2023. Further information will be provided during the Module 2 Preliminary Hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6. Jane DaltonJune 1, 2023 5:37 p.m. 1685636866 Important principles at stake, according to the Cabinet Office The government is trying to take its own Covid investigation to court as Rishi Sunak refuses to back down on Mr Johnson’s evidence. The Cabinet Office said it had applied for leave to bring in a judicial review. We do so with regret and with the assurance that we will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation before, during and after the jurisdictional issue in question has been determined by the courts, particularly if the investigation has the power to require the production of documents and messages that are unambiguously unrelated to the work of Inquirys, including personal communications and matters unrelated to governments’ handling of Covid. He added: We consider that there are important issues of principle at stake here, affecting both the rights of individuals and the proper conduct of government. The request for unambiguously irrelevant documents is beyond the powers of the Inquiry. Individuals, junior officials, current and former ministers and departments should not be required to provide documents unrelated to the work of the investigation. This represents an unwarranted intrusion into other aspects of government work. It also represents an intrusion into their legitimate expectations of privacy and the protection of their personal information. Jane DaltonJune 1, 2023 5:27 p.m. 1685636256 Government seeks judicial review of legal order The Cabinet Office is seeking judicial review of Baroness Halletts’ order to publish Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, journals and notebooks, it said in a letter to the Covid inquiry. Jane DaltonJune 1, 2023 5:17 p.m. 1685635513 Sunak refuses to back down Rishi Sunak has refused to back down in the extraordinary row over Covid investigations demanding to see Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and notebooks. As the 4 p.m. deadline passed, the Prime Minister appeared to maintain the Cabinet Offices insistence on withholding the requested documents, writes Adam Forrest: Jane DaltonJune 1, 2023 5:05 p.m.

