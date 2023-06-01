Prime Minister Modi and his Nepali counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda hold talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Nepali counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda” held wide-ranging talks on Thursday June 1 focusing on boosting India-Nepal cooperation in several areas including energy, connectivity and trade .

The Nepalese Prime Minister began his four-day visit to India on Wednesday May 31.

Will strive to take India-Nepal relations to Himalayan heights: PM Modi

India and Nepal will strive to bring their relations to the Himalayan heights and resolve the border issue and all such issues in this spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said after having in-depth talks with his Nepalese counterpart .

In his statement to the media after the talks, Mr. Modi said that he and Mr. Prachanda had taken many important decisions to make the partnership between the two countries a super success in the future, even though the two leaders inaugurated at distance a number of projects and laid the groundwork. stone from a few others.

The two sides also signed seven agreements to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including the extension of the cross-border oil pipeline, the development of integrated checkpoints and the strengthening of cooperation in the field of hydroelectric power.

One of the major pacts signed was the Revised Transit Treaty between India and Nepal.

We will continue to strive to take our relationship to the Himalayan heights. And in this spirit, we will solve all the problems, whether related to borders or any other problem, Mr. Modi said in the presence of Mr. Prachanda.

Mr Modi also spoke of his priority in strengthening ties with Nepal after taking office as prime minister nine years ago.

I remember nine years ago, in 2014, within three months of taking office, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time, I had given a success formula for India-Nepal relations.

I had said that we will establish such a relationship between India and Nepal that our borders do not become barriers between us, he said.

Mr Modi said he was proud to say after nine years that our partnership has truly been a success.

Following the talks, the two leaders virtually inaugurated integrated checkpoints at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal. They also practically flagged a freight train from Bathnaha in Bihar to the customs yard in Nepal.

To further strengthen cultural and religious ties, Prime Minister Prachanda and I have decided that projects related to the Ramayana circuit should be accelerated, Mr Modi said.

In his comments, Mr. Prachanda said that he and Mr. Modi had conducted a thorough review of the progress of relations and renewed their commitment to further strengthen relations and cooperation.

The Nepalese prime minister said he appreciated Mr. Modis’ first-neighbourliness policy.

Relations between Nepal and India are centuries-old and multifaceted. This relationship builds on the solid foundation built on the one hand by the rich tradition of civilizational, cultural and socio-economic ties and on the other hand by the firm commitment of both countries to the tried and tested principle of sovereign equality, mutual respect, understanding and cooperation, he said.

He said the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields, including trade, transit, investment, hydropower, power trade, irrigation, transmission line. power, pipeline expansion, construction of an integrated checkpoint, and land and air connectivity.

We are pleased to see the remarkable transformation of India’s economic and development landscape under the able leadership of PM Modi. I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on completing this week nine years in government with far-reaching achievements on many fronts, Prachanda said.

This is the first bilateral trip abroad for the 68-year-old leader of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) after taking office in December 2022.

The transformation of civilizational ties between India and Nepal with deeper cooperation in the areas of connectivity, economy, energy and infrastructure will be the focus of discussions between Mr. Modi and Mr. Prachanda, said people familiar with the Nepalese leader’s visit to India.

Nepal is important to India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the centuries-old “Roti-Beti” relationship which refers to cross-border marriages between people of the two countries. .

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Landlocked Nepal is heavily dependent on India for transporting goods and services.

Nepal’s access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its needs from and through India.

The Indo-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 forms the basis of the privileged relations between the two countries.