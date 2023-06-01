UK public figures urge Pakistan to release brother of pro-Imran Khan human rights lawyer





Several high-profile public figures in Britain have urged Pakistan to release the brother of a human rights lawyer who served as an adviser to ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.

The call from former UK Cabinet ministers, senior lawyers, renowned journalists and legal rights organizations went out on Wednesday evening. It comes after the arrest this week of Murad Akbar, the brother of lawyer Shahzad Akbar.

The lawyer, who is currently not in Pakistan, tweeted a few days ago that his brother was taken away by security forces who raided his home. Pakistani authorities have neither confirmed nor denied that Murad Akbar was in their custody.

“We call on the Pakistani authorities to immediately release Murad Akbar, who we believe is arbitrarily detained and at risk of torture, disappearance and death,” Britain’s joint statement said.

They said Murad Akbar has not been charged with any crime and “is a very vulnerable individual, who was in the care of his family after suffering mental health issues for which he is receiving psychiatric treatment”.

Suicide car bomb kills 2 soldiers and 2 others at security checkpoint

Several high profile public figures in the UK have urged Pakistan to release the brother of a lawyer who was an adviser to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. (FoxNews)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His brother, Shahzad Akbar, is a renowned human rights defender and was an adviser to Khan before the former cricketer-turned-Islamist politician was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last year.

Khan himself was arrested last month, sparking violent protests. Since then, police have detained thousands of Khan supporters for their alleged involvement in the deadly unrest. However, it is not known on what charges the lawyer’s brother was detained.

On Thursday, a court in the eastern city of Lahore ordered the release of an unknown number of Khan supporters arrested under a Pakistani law that allows police to detain anyone for a month without explanation. The decision follows the petition of several detainees, including senior leaders of the opposition Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

It was unclear how many inmates would be affected by the decision or when they would be released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/british-public-figures-urge-pakistan-release-brother-pro-imran-khan-rights-lawyer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos