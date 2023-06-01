Chairman of ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s party arrested outside his Lahore residence





Security personnel arrest Pervez Elahi near his home in Lahore in this screenshot.

Tariq Butt, Correspondent / Agencies

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab, with the help of provincial police, on Thursday arrested former Chief Minister of Punjab and President of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, near from his residence in Lahore.

Pakistan has been embroiled in political turmoil as Imran Khan’s party has faced a nationwide crackdown since his own May 9 arrest on alleged corruption sparked widespread protests that have seen mobs ransack facilities of the state, including military assets.

Pervez Elahi joins a long list of key PTI leaders arrested in the security raid to end unrest that has threatened to deepen instability in a country reeling from a crippling financial crisis. The latest police raid that caught up with Elahi was quickly denounced by Imran’s party.

Acting Information Minister Amir Mir confirmed Elahi’s arrest, saying he was in his vehicle and “trying to flee” when he was arrested.

“Yes, he was arrested at Zahoor Elahi Road. He was taken into custody as he tried to flee,” the minister told a television station. “Several raids were carried out at his home. He was wanted. Today, out of the blue, two armored cars came out of the house. He was in one of the cars.”

Mir said law enforcement tried to stop and check the armored cars at a checkpoint. He said the former chief minister resisted arrest and did not open the door of his bulletproof vehicle, therefore, law enforcement had to smash the side mirror of his vehicle.

“After resistance, there was an attempt to break the driver’s side car window. Elahi was inside the car,” he said.

The minister pointed out that in the early attempts to arrest Elahi, there were significant instances of mismanagement and hence the arrest was made after proper planning.

“The series of arbitrary arrests started in January, and that’s when my father told me that even if they arrest me, we must support Imran Khan”, tweeted the son of the former minister in leader, Moonis, shortly after the arrest. that his parents had expressed the same sentiments three days ago.

“It is alleged that the police unlawfully apprehended my father on the basis of false charges. We are, by the grace of Allah, affiliated with the PTI and we will continue to remain so,” he said.

The latest development comes a day after former UK ministers, senior lawyers, renowned journalists and legal rights organizations appealed for the release of Murad Akbar, the brother of lawyer Shahzad Akbar , a rights lawyer linked to Imran Khan.

Imran himself was arrested last month, sparking violent protests. Since then, police have detained thousands of Khan supporters for their alleged involvement in the deadly unrest, many of whom have since been released.

Various corruption cases have been filed against the former chief minister of Punjab, who is accused of receiving bribes for awarding several government development projects during his tenure.

Earlier, a special judge at an anti-corruption court in Lahore issued non-releasable arrest warrants for the former chief minister of Punjab, ordering authorities to produce him by June 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2023/06/01/president-of-pakistan-ex-pm-imran-khan-party-arrested-outside-his-lahore-residence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos