Prime Minister Modi-Prachanda’s talks in Delhi covered the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation (FS Kwatra)





During the talks held between Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka ‘Prachanda’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today, the discussion and outcome covered the whole spectrum of bilateral cooperation including cooperation political, economic, trade, energy, connectivity, infrastructure cooperation and also development partnership, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During a special press briefing on the visit of Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to India, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said: “The two leaders have engaged in quite comprehensive, constructive and focused discussions. towards the future aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Nepal to move forward in a constructive, progressive and beneficial way for our two societies.” He said that during the talks, a major decision announced by Prime Minister Modi in his remarks to the press was to increase the quantum of electricity export as target from Nepal to India to 10,000 MW at the end of the talks. over the next 10 years. “A major decision today, which was also announced by the Honorable Prime Minister in his remarks to the press, was the agreement of the two leaders to increase the export volume of electricity as Nepal’s target to the India to 10,000 MW over the next 10 years,” Kwatra said. said at the press conference on Thursday (today). Speaking further on the signing of MoUs and other agreements, Kwatra said that a MoU has been signed for the development of the 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydropower project in western Nepal by NHPC India. “As for our generation, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed for the development of the 480 MW Phukot Karnali Hydropower Project in Western Nepal by NHPC India. SJVN) was well received by the two Prime Ministers” , the foreign minister said, speaking to the media after the bilateral talks between India and Nepal. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in April 2023. During the meeting, the two Prime Ministers also expressed their commitment to achieving tangible and time-bound progress on the Pancheshwar multi-purpose project, the Foreign Minister added. Notably, the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project (PMP) is a binational hydropower project that will be developed in the Mahakali River on the border of Nepal and India. Responding to questions from the media on the connectivity talks between Prime Minister Modi and his Nepali counterpart, Kwatra said the two leaders discussed almost all aspects of bilateral connectivity between the two countries. “I have listed the financial connectivity agreements. Air connectivity and how best to scale up and expand connectivity between India and Nepal has definitely been discussed. There are many elements to that,” Kwatra said. There is an element of connectivity between different cities in India and different cities in Nepal. There is also a matter of connectivity with different cities in Nepal through different air routes, he added.

