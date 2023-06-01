Trump discussed a classified document he kept after leaving the White House





Former U.S. President Donald Trump tours the driving range, meets fans and watches the second round of LIV Golf DC at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, DC in Sterling, Virginia on May 27, 2023.

Kyle Mazza | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A recording of former President Donald Trump shows him acknowledging that a document he kept after leaving the White House has been classified, NBC News reported Thursday, citing a source directly familiar with the matter.

Trump’s remarks on this tape, recorded in 2021, indicate that the document was linked to Iran, NBC reported.

The tape was obtained by the Office of the Special Counsel conducting a criminal investigation into classified documents and other presidential records that were stored at Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida after he left the White House in January 2021. By law, these records must be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration.

The recording was played during grand jury testimony, the source told NBC. The comments came more than a year before the FBI raided Trump’s Florida home for the documents.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He has publicly claimed that he has declassified documents that made their way to Mar-a-Lago, including documents seized during the raid on the property last summer.

CNN first reported Wednesday that federal prosecutors acquired audio of Trump acknowledging that he kept a classified document regarding a possible attack on Iran. The recording was taken during a July 2021 meeting at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which included the former president’s aides and two people working on an autobiography of Trump’s former chief of staff. White House Mark Meadows, CNN reported.

A Trump spokesperson said of the CNN report, “Leaks by radical supporters behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue media harassment of President Trump and his supporters.”

“The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is shameful, and this baseless investigation should stop wasting American taxpayers’ money on Democratic political goals,” the spokesperson added.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment on NBC’s reporting. Trump, in a social media post later Thursday, claimed without proof that the report on the special counsel’s investigation was the result of a Justice Department leak.

The investigation into the documents is one of two Trump-related criminal investigations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November to act independently of the Justice Department, following Trump’s announcement that he was running for president again in 2024.

Trump, who is currently the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, faces many other legal threats. He has pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan lawsuit accusing him of falsifying business records related to silent money payments made to two women who allege they had affairs with Trump.

Trump is also involved in a Fulton County prosecutor’s investigation into potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.

