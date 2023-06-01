Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan banned from travel in transplant case





The Pakistani government recently imposed a travel ban on former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi amid ongoing corruption investigations by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The couple have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), which is Pakistan’s border control system.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: Jolanda Flubacher/World Economic Forum, Flickr, License) Government alleges Khan and Bibi accepted land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain for the construction of a university and the Al-Qadir trust.

In 2019, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) reached a 190 million pound ($112.6 million) settlement with Hussain following a ‘dirty money’ investigation involving bribes -of wine and corruption.

Hussain, 69, amassed his fortune through real estate projects in Asia and is the owner of the flagship real estate empire in the city of Bahria.

Khan was arrested in the same corruption case on May 9, which led to violent clashes between his supporters and security forces, with attacks on military installations.

On Wednesday, Khan’s bail in the case was extended until June 19 by the court.

“I want to thank the government for listing my name on the ECL as I have no intention of traveling abroad as I don’t have overseas properties or businesses or even a bank account abroad. If and when I have the opportunity for a vacation, it will be in our northern mountains, my favorite place on earth,” Khan tweeted of his travel ban.

The two are the sole trustees of the trust and deny any wrongdoing. Khan’s spokesman, Farrukh Habib, said the case was politically motivated.

The current government says the scheme was launched with 190 million pounds ($237.7 million) repatriated to the Pakistani government in 2019 by British authorities after Hussain returned money and assets to solve a British investigation. on its illicit funds.

Instead of depositing the money in the Pakistani treasury, legal experts believe Khan used it to pay court-imposed penalties and fines against Hussain for the illegal acquisition of government land in Karachi, the southern port city , at below-market prices for development. .

“The case against Imran Khan is very strong, as the ANC said at the time that ‘the assets will be returned to the State of Pakistan’. However, Khan’s cabinet returned this money, which belonged to the State of Pakistan, to Hussain,” said Osama Malik, a senior legal expert, speaking to OCCRP.

“Nevertheless, in this case, only Khan was placed on the ECL while Hussain was neither arrested nor included in the travel ban list,” Malik added.

