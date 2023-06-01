UK government takes legal action over Johnsons Covid messages

Rishi Sunaks’ government launched legal action on Thursday to block publication of Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages to the official Covid-19 public inquiry.

But in a new twist, it emerged Johnson only gave the government messages relating to the period after May 2021 when he acquired a new phone; by then the worst of the Covid crisis was over.

Both developments prompted Labor to claim that Sunak and Johnson were trying to derail the inquiry, set up to learn lessons from the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The decision to seek judicial review to block the publication of unambiguously irrelevant unredacted posts puts Sunak at odds with the head of the inquiry, former judge Baroness Heather Hallett.

The Cabinet Office said it took the legal action with regret and to try to protect the rights of individuals and the good conduct of government.

He revealed that Johnson only gave him communications dating from May 2021 more than a year after the pandemic hit Britain and the same month he announced the Covid inquiry.

Johnson’s allies said he acquired a new phone that month after a security breach and was told by security officials never to turn on the old device. The effect is that historical messages are no longer available for search and the phone is not active, an ally said.

Johnson, who still has the old phone, wrote to the Cabinet Office to see if the messages could be recovered without compromising security. Johnson’s allies said they had no idea if that would be possible.

Johnson also wrote to Hallett on Thursday to say he was more than happy to deliver the relevant WhatsApps and notebooks you requested in an unredacted form and was prepared to send them directly to her.

Hallett had given the government until 4 p.m. Thursday to hand over unredacted documents relating to Johnson’s time as prime minister, including WhatsApp messages and notebooks.

But at 4.20pm the Cabinet Office announced it would seek leave to bring in a judicial review, arguing that Hallett was exceeding its statutory powers by demanding the full cache of unedited documents.

There is a realization in Whitehall that the decision whether or not to submit Johnsons unredacted communications will set a precedent for what other ministers, including Sunak himself, may have to hand over to Halletts’ team. at a later date.

Sunak was Chancellor during the pandemic and was skeptical of lockdowns, warning of the economic damage they would cause.

The request for unambiguously irrelevant documents goes beyond the powers of the inquiry, the Cabinet Office said. Hallett argued that she should decide whether the material is irrelevant or not.

Labor said Sunak and Johnson were playing games at the expense of the public, while Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner accused Sunak of engaging in a desperate attempt to withhold evidence.

After 13 years of Tory scandal, these latest smoke and mirror tactics only serve to undermine the Covid inquiry. The public deserves answers, not another cover-up, she said.

Speaking earlier at a summit in Moldova, Sunak insisted the government was confident in our position. He stressed the importance of learning lessons from the pandemic and approaching the investigation with a spirit of rigor but also transparency and candor.

The government has turned over more than 55,000 documents and will of course continue to comply with the law and cooperate with the investigation, Sunak said.

Officials accused the inquiry of taking an absolutist approach to leaking documents, but insisted the wrangling over it was not confrontational.