Trump admits to keeping classified document on potential Iran attack in 2021: report





Former President Donald Trump was recorded in July 2021, admitting to keeping a classified document regarding a possible military strike against Iran, according to a new report.

Federal prosecutors investigating whether the 76-year-old wrongfully hid secret government information at his Mar-a-Lago home and office have obtained the audio, CNN reported, which runs counter to Trump’s claim that he declassified any material he possessed after leaving office. .

The 45th president claimed during a CNN town hall earlier this month that he had the right to show documents to anyone he wanted because they were declassified after his term ended.

But Trump acknowledged he was limited in sharing details about military plans because he would have to declassify sensitive material outside the White House, according to sources who heard the recording and spoke with the outlet. .

The recording could be an important piece of evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s ongoing investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Smith’s prosecutors interviewed witnesses, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, CNN also reported.

Former President Donald Trump reportedly admitted in a recording that he had a classified document regarding a potential military attack on Iran. of Justice/Handout via REUTERS

Trump apparently made the admission during a meeting with a group that included his communications aide Margo Martin and was helping write an autobiography of Mark Meadows, Trump’s last White House chief of staff.

The autobiography later recounted that at the meeting, Trump spoke about a four-page report typed by Mark Milley himself.

It contained the generals’ own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he has urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency. (Sources who spoke with CNN disputed that Milley authored the report.)

Trump reportedly claimed the document was a plan drawn up by Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump expressed frustration that Milley refused to take responsibility for the attack plan and added that if he could release the document it would undermine Milleys’ account he gave in a July 2021 article in The New Yorker.

In this account, Milley pushed back against Trump’s plans to strike Iran after the 2020 election, at one point telling him, “If you do this, you’re gonna have a fucking war.”

Smith could conclude his investigation into Trump’s handling of dozens of boxes of classified material after the special counsel and his prosecutors interviewed all Mar-a-Lago employees.

Investigators working on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation interviewed Mar-a-Lago employees. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump’s lawyers alleged Smith was conducting an improper investigation and requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to identify specific examples of prosecutorial misconduct and abuse.

The FBI seized the sensitive documents during a raid on the Palm Beach estate on August 8, after multiple requests were made by the National Archives and Records Administration for Trump and his attorneys to turn over the material.

At least 15 boxes were returned in January 2022, following other requests for recordings.

President Biden faces his own federal investigation into his handling of classified documents from his time as a senator and as Barack Obama’s vice president, some of which were also seized by the FBI and some of which were voluntarily turned over .

