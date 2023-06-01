Politics
Democratic Party response to President Joko Widodo’s statement – Medan
Secretary General of the Democratic Party DPP, Teuku Riefky Harsya (Analisdaily/Special)
Analisadaily.com, Jakarta – The Democratic Party has been contacted by national media to seek clarification on President Joko Widodo’s statement that “Democrats often go to the Palace”. PKS also goes to the Palace, but wants it at night”. This was stated by President Joko Widodo during a meeting with a number of national media editors at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Monday (29/5).
Since the President’s statement has become the concern of the wider community and statements relating to the Democratic Party may be misunderstood, the Democratic Party DPP must provide a response and explanation. The General Secretary of the Democratic Party DPP, Teuku Riefky Harsya, said that after the news spread in various media, the Democratic Party DPP immediately gathered information whether there was indeed a meeting of the Democratic Party with the President Joko Widodo. “We interpret that what the Democratic Party means is the leadership of the Democratic Party allowing President Joko Widodo to meet at the Palace,” he said in a written statement received on Thursday (1/6). “Therefore, in my capacity as General Secretary of the Democratic Party, I request and demand an explanation from Mr. SBY both in his capacity as Speaker of the Upper House of the Democratic Party and as the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia. I also request and seek explanations from the General Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono for the same purpose, because once again, it was these two personalities who both organizationally and personally made it possible to meet the President at the Palace” , Riefky said. Mr. SBY’s explanation for this is as follows: 1) Mr. SBY in the past 3.5 years, has recorded 3 meetings with President Joko Widodo. arrived at Merdeka Palace on October 10, 2019, at noon. The meeting was initiated and invited by President Joko Widodo. Secondly, when Mr. SBY attended Brother Kaesang’s wedding in Solo. The meeting was held at night, and at that time, Mr. SBY was present with AHY and his wife and SBY and his wife, to respond to an invitation which was also at night, to congratulate the son of President Joko Widodo on the marriage. Third, Mr. SBY met with President Joko Widodo in Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) Bali area on November 15, 2022, also at night as the invitation received by Mr. SBY was to attend the G20 Gala Dinner in the night. 2) The three meetings that determine the place and time are President Joko Widodo, and Mr. SBY respects President Joko Widodo as the Head of State, who is currently exercising the mandate. This means that the initiative for the three meetings came from President Joko Widodo. It was not Mr. SBY’s initiative and even less to ask the time at night. The explanation of the General Chairman of the Democratic Party AHY is as follows: 1) In the past 3.5 years, the General Chairman of AHY has only met with President Joko Widodo once on March 9, 2021 ( about 2 years ago). The meeting was at the request of the palace and the place chosen was the palace of Bogor, and the agreed time was at night. Thus, the time of the meeting that night was also not at the request of the General Chairman of the Democratic Party AHY. However, just as Mr. SBY’s attitude respects President Joko Widodo as Head of State, so does the attitude of the General President of AHY. 2) In fact, the Palace said that President Joko Widodo wanted to meet with Mr. SBY in order to clarify what President Moeldoko’s chief of staff had done regarding his decision to take over the legitimate leadership of the Democratic Party. At that time, Mr. SBY replied that the most appropriate person to listen to President Joko Widodo’s explanations was the President General of AHY. In short, AHY was invited to go to Bogor Palace on March 9, 2021 in the evening. 3) In a meeting with AHY at Bogor Palace that night, President Joko Widodo accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno explained that he knew nothing about what KSP Moeldoko was doing to gain control of the Democratic Party. It was the recognition of President Joko Widodo transmitted to the General President of the AHY. The four meetings between President Joko Widodo and the personalities of the Democratic Party, Mr. SBY and Ketum AHY, took place 2-3 years ago. These meetings were not what the public often describes as political meetings that President Joko Widodo usually holds with political parties supporting the government. With this explanation, it is hoped that the media and the general public will understand the true nature of the problem and will not be prejudiced against the Democratic Party as if the Democratic Party is also looking for a way to meet President Joko Widodo and ask him for an evening. If we don’t clarify, the Democratic Party could be accused of “hunting”, which we have never done. If there is a difference of opinion with the Palace, we, the Democratic Party, including Mr. SBY and Ketum AHY, are ready to be “confronted” with both President Joko Widodo and his aides. It is very important for the truth to be maintained in this country that we love. “It is the Democratic Party’s responses and explanations to President Joko Widodo’s statement we have set out above that is currently of concern to the wider community,” Riefky concluded.(JW/CSP)
