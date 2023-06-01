Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Trust to invite PM Modi for installation of idol in temple





By Shilpi Sen: Preparations are underway for the grand installation of Lord Ram’s idol at the magnificent Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do, sources said. The Ram Mandir Trust is in the process of sending an official letter of request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his presence for the auspicious occasion. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will send the letter, which will bear the signature of the Chairman of the Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The letter would ask the Prime Minister to confirm his availability on favorable dates between December and January. READ ALSO | ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir will open to worshipers here…’: panel leader reveals plans In addition to this, a seven-day festival will also be celebrated in Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is currently finalizing the format of the letter to be sent to PM Modi. The letter of invitation addressed to the Prime Minister will request his availability in December and January. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has accelerated infrastructure works in Ayodhya, including the expansion of its airport and railway station, as the city prepares for the opening of the Ram Temple in January 2024. . Construction works have also been accelerated in several road corridors as they will facilitate the movement of devotees to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi Temple. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the progress of work at various sites, sources said. READ ALSO | Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir will have 3,600 statues based on Hindu Shastras “The idol of Ram Lalla could be installed in the temple by December and it could be inaugurated by January 2024,” Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas Secretary General Champat Rai said. “The temple trust has not yet discussed the dates. However, the construction of the temple is progressing rapidly and its inauguration can take place anytime from December 31 to January 15,” Rai said. According to a statement released earlier, the Ram Mandir is 380 feet long from east to west, 250 feet wide from south to north and 161 feet high. Its platform, made of pure granite, is 16 feet high and there are 392 pillars or columns on its three floors.

