Xi Jinping’s adviser for Latin America revealed the economic and natural resources China is monitoring in Argentina

Sergio Massa conversed with Xiu Xiaoqi, senior advisor for Latin America of Xi JInping

(Special Envoy to Beijing) – Sergio Massa is young with Qiu Xiaoqi, the main advisor in Latin America to the Chinese regime, which leads Xi Jinping vertically and without democratic control. Qiu speaks Spanish and knows the area perfectly. Xi’s adviser offered a formal meal to the entire official delegation, but he put Massa and Miguel Pesce, head of the Central Bank, next to him. to hear their views on the region and explain China’s strategic aspirations vis-à-vis Argentina.

Advisor Qiu confirms to Massa that China wants to be a complementary partner of the country and assured that Beijing does not mind that Argentina has other global partners. At least that’s what they say publicly.

The explanation of the influential Xi adviser is part of a discursive tactic that China applies across the planet: the regime offers global cooperation, but its international agenda is based on the permanent attack against China. Taiwanits unconditional support for the dictatorship of Venezuela and its constant support for Vladimir Poutinewho invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The autocratic state always pretends that it has no intention of competing with other nations, a discourse that does not materialize in practice. China is on a global offensive to gain access to goods, food and minerals, always trying to monopolize sectors of the economy it sees as essential to its own growth.

Qiu has served in Cuba, Peru and Chile, and served as ambassador to Bolivia, Brazil and Mexico. Thus, the main adviser to Xi for Latin America He knows the multilateral relationship that the United States has with the region. And contradicting his own message that he was not interested in the country’s other partners, he lashed out at the United States.

Sergio Massa with Ambassador Sabino Vaca Narvaja and Máximo Kirchner, who were also at the dinner hosted by the Chinese government

The dinner was in an area where beijing which is used to house the presidential delegations. Security is absolute and the only way to access western social networks and Internet search engines is through a vpn What should be lower before reaching China. Not just in this place, in any city in this country. And it’s not a state secret: all the members of the delegation they came down And vpn to communicate with the West.

Halfway through the official reception – nine plates with different typical dishes – Qiu displayed the view that the communist regime has on the government and Argentina. Xi’s adviser demanded – in diplomatic terms – technological neutrality, a concept that consists of facilitating access to tenders for local communication companies – controlled for the most part by the Chinese military – in order to use the spectrum that is still vacant. A clear message that they want their 5G network to be the one chosen by the Argentine government.

The United States, Europe and Japan oppose this possibility for a good reason: if Chinese technology takes over communications, it is very likely that all personal information of users non-stop travel to intelligence servers operating under the orders of the communist administration. In addition, all sensitive data exchanged by states operating under the network proposed by China can be spied on. This will weaken the communication of countries that opt ​​for the 5G regime with the most developed Western countries.

At some point during dinner, Massa explained – at the request of his host – how he observed the domestic political situation in the short and medium term. Qiu listened carefully to the explanations of the Minister of Economy, then he argued that Argentina had a destiny as a country for the wealth he possesses and can market. Xi’s adviser explained which goods make Argentina different and reiterated China’s intention to act as a complementary partner.

In this scenario, Qiu listed the advantages held by the country, and that China is watching carefully to deepen its landing in the Argentina and strengthen its presence in Latin America. A double-edged weapon: being locked in an unpayable debt to Beijing could mean compromising strategic natural resources for generations.

Those advantage will be:

1. energy

2. food

3. minerals

4. technology

There is a direct correlation between this enumeration of Advisor Qiu and the investments that China promises for the country They are building hydroelectric dams in Holy Cross and they intend to build two nuclear power plants in the province of Buenos Aires a few kilometers from the city. They invest millions of dollars in lithium and copper mining. They demand technological neutrality for the benefit of their companies, and tend to deepen agricultural and animal exports to preserve their food security. For these movements, it is essential for them to stay with the dredging of the rivers of Parents there Paraguay. With them, it could condition not only national trade, but also that of Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay there Bolivia.

The dinner lasted two hours and Massa arrived at the hotel Saint Regis to prepare your schedule for tomorrow. He seems satisfied: in Shanghai before flying to Beijing, Dilma Rousseff told him that the BRICS -Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa- they had decided to accept Argentina as a member of the New Development Bank (NBD), the credit institution they capitalize and control.

Argentina’s incorporation would take place in August, a week before PASO.

