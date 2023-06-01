Erdogan’s victory highlights political fault lines

Under Kilicdaroglus’s leadership, the CHP evolved from fiercely secular and nationalist to more inclusive and liberal, a modern equivalent of Ottomanism, advocating the notion of equal citizenship for all groups. This has been widely accepted by minority communities, Kurds, and leftist and liberal political actors.

Kilicdaroglu supported the nationalist roots of the CHP by forming a coalition with the right-wing Good Party under the banner of the National Alliance. In the 2019 municipal elections, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) tacitly supported this alliance and helped the CHP win in two major cities, Istanbul and Ankara, defeating the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Kilicdaroglu also succeeded in expanding the National Alliance with conservative parties as part of Goodbye (reconciliation), in a context of discriminatory and aggressive secular state practices, such as the ban on the headscarf.

But some of his policies, as well as Kilicdaroglu’s close relationship with the HDP, have raised concerns among nationalists.

To avoid the same fate as Mahmud II, accused of being a infidel sultan due to its modernist and Ottoman practices, Kilicdaroglu swung to a hard-line nationalist discourse in the second round of voting.

This had an interesting result, because both the Ultra-Nationalist Victory Party and the HDP jointly supported the candidacy of Kilicdaroglus.

However, his support in areas populated by Kurds decreases in the second round. The National Alliance now faces a significant crisis, amid a dispute between secular nationalists and leftists that could have significant implications for the upcoming municipal elections in 2024.

A different approach

On Sunday evening, Erdogan gave a victory speech. Yet while observers have often commented in the past on the inclusiveness and conciliatory tone of his speeches, this time he took a different approach, lambasting the opposition.

In particular, he targeted HDP support for Kilicdaroglu.

His intention is to disrupt the harmony of the National Alliance, a rhetoric that is likely to continue ahead of next year’s municipal elections, when the AKP hopes to retake Ankara and Istanbul.

When Erdogan came to power as prime minister in 2003, despite his strong leadership in conservatism, he also launched liberal processes such as European integrationstrengthen the rights of minorities and peace talks with Kurdish groups.

But after Erdogan in 2015 failed to secure a parliamentary majority, the move towards a heavily centralized presidential system began, along with an alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the liberal discourse faltered. is faded.

At the same time, tensions between conservatism and nationalism remained high over issues such as the abolition of the nationalist oath for students and the presence of pro-Kurdish Huda-Par candidates on the AKP lists. The lack of strong leadership has led to fragmentation within the Turkish nationalist movement, which has struggled to gain equal representation in a parliament that favors unified groups. While the MHP, Good Party, Great Unity Party and Victory Party received more than 23 percent in Sunday’s vote, their representation in parliament fell to around 15% of the seats.

Kilicdaroglus’s adoption of nationalist rhetoric in the second round of elections reduced both Kurdish turnout and support.

The fact that the HDP clearly cannot sever its ties with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), recognized as a terrorist group, puts the National Alliance in an even more difficult position. It calls into question the future of the alliance and creates a climate of uncertainty for the next municipal elections.

Meanwhile, Erdogan maintained his position as the main representative of the conservatives in Turkey.

Yet, given that this will be his last term as president, it will be crucial in the years to come to explore how his strong leadership will be replaced in the conservative political tradition.

(Seluk Aydn holds a Ph.D. from Kings College School of Security Studies. He has conducted projects and published articles, book chapters and opinions on Turkish history, Turkish diaspora, Turkish studies Kurds and Middle East Politics. He is currently an Assistant Professor at Bogazici University. This commentary originally appeared on www.middleeasteye.net May 19.)