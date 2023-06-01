Parvez Elahi, chairman of Imran Khan’s party, arrested in Lahore





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party chairman Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, a close associate of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested outside his residence on Thursday, the party said.

“It is shameful that the regime does not stop its fascism. Inflation has skyrocketed to 38%, and their response is to arrest former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi. Absolutely ridiculous! the party tweeted with a video in which the 77-year-old leader was seen being dragged away by security personnel at his residence, Zahoor Elahi.

The former Punjab chief minister was arrested as he left his home, Dawn newspaper reported, citing Elahi spokesman Iqbal Chaudhry.

The spokesperson alleged that the authorities “also misbehaved with the women accompanying Elahi, who had evaded arrest since May 9.

On May 26, a Lahore District Court issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for Elahi.

“The defendant’s pre-arrest bail was rejected due to an empty non-prosecution order dated May 25 and he is not appearing in court nor joining the investigation. Given the OI’s request, let the arrest without bail warrants for the accused Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi be issued for June 2, 2023, the court order reads.

Elahi, who was a close associate of military dictator General Pervez Musharraf, was appointed chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in March this year after quitting his former party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid ( PML-Q).

On May 9, violent protests erupted after PTI Chairman Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. Members of his party vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

The violence has drawn a strong response from the government and military with vows to take action against the culprits, leading to a continued crackdown on those involved.

Law enforcement arrested more than 10,000 Pakistani Khan Party workers across Pakistan, including 4,000 from Punjab province.

Following the May 9 incidents, several senior leaders of Khan’s party were arrested. Leaders included Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Shireen Mazari, Maleeka Bukhari and Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan.

A few days later, many prominent leaders including Fawad, Imran Ismail, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan, Firdaus Ashiq Awan and others left Khan’s party.

Khan, 70, who faces more than 100 cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, said he sympathized with all those who were forced out of the party.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament, passed a resolution promising to try the May 9 rioters under existing laws, including the strict Army Law and the official secrets.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

