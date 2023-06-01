Nepal wants better terms for Gurkha fighters joining Indian army, as PM visits Delhi





Nepali Prime Minister Puspha Kamal Dahal will use his trip to India to secure better terms for Gurkha fighters recruited for the Indian army, posing a test for New Delhi as it vies for influence with Beijing in the Himalayan nation. Ties between Nepal and India came under severe strain when Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government last year replaced long-term jobs with shorter, pension-free contracts. Nepal, a few weeks later, halted the 200-year-old recruitment process until there was more clarity. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Sending members of the Gurkha clan known for their military prowess into the Indian army has been a key source of income for Nepal, which was unhappy with the shorter contracts. Some members of the Indian government fear that this will see Kathmandu move closer to China which is proposing development projects. Dahal will hold in-depth talks with Modi on Thursday during his four-day visit and the issue of Gurkha recruitment will be discussed, according to people familiar with the matter. New Delhi and Kathmandu may agree to integrate some Gurkha soldiers into police and paramilitary organizations after completing their military service, like their Indian counterparts, they said. Nepalis make up about 60% of India’s 44 Gurkha battalions, each comprising around 1,000 soldiers. These battalions rotate continuously across India’s western and northern borders with Pakistan and China, making them an important part of India’s military planning. India’s Foreign Ministry and the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi declined to comment. In an earlier statement, the ministry said the meeting continues the tradition of high-level exchanges between India and Nepal. path of fire Gurkha troops have been part of the Subcontinent Army since 1815, when the British East India Company and the Kingdom of Nepal signed a peace treaty, opening the doors for their enlistment. An agreement between London, New Delhi and Kathmandu after India’s independence in 1947 allowed India and Britain to continue recruiting Gurkha fighters into their armies. The battalions are also made up of Indian Gurkhas who are also unhappy with the changes in the recruiting policy called Agnipath or path of fire. The shorter terms sparked unrest across India with angry youths facing bleak job prospects, started blocking rail traffic and highways in many states for days. Some even set fire to trains. With Dahal’s first visit to New Delhi since becoming prime minister again in December, India is looking to work on the economic front, including giving Kathmandu a chance to be part of a road network linking Bhutan and Bangladesh for smooth freight and passenger traffic. China has been far ahead, however, offering Nepal in 2018 a rail network across the Tibetan mountain plateau that opens up an alternative trade route under Beijing’s flagship Belt and Road initiative. However, the trans-Himalayan rail network is being delayed due to funding issues, temporarily relieving New Delhi, development trackers said. India could announce a 25-year deal to buy electricity from Nepal, increase air traffic between nations and launch an inter-country digital payment system, the people said. Building a cross-border oil pipeline to Nepal and promoting a trilateral power trade pact with Bangladesh are also likely to feature, they added. Learn more: Nepali Prime Minister Dahal begins visit to India to seek energy, new air route deals Nepal prioritizes relations with India and China

