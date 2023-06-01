editorial | Ides of May: Imran Khan’s castration project has begun





May was an extremely tumultuous month for Pakistani politics; and everything happened so quickly that more than one political observer was surprised. It all started on May 9 when the former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, was arrested by members of the Islamabad High Court Rangers where he had gone to seek bail in several first information cases registered against him. He was arrested by Rangers at the request of the National Accountability Bureau in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which involves a settlement between the PTI government when Khan was prime minister and property tycoon Malik Riaz. The settlement would have caused a loss of 190 million to the Treasury.

What happened in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 led to a series of events that wreaked havoc on the country’s political landscape. Demonstrations by PTI leaders and supporters began in several cities across the country, and these protests quickly turned violent. From the burning of the corps commander’s house in Lahore to the attack on the headquarters, the day saw public and private property vandalized, including the historic Pakistan Radio building in Peshawar. Imran Khan was freed by the Supreme Court on May 11, with the Supreme Court ruling his arrest unlawful. But when asked to condemn the May 9 bombings, Khan said he was not responsible for them and had no knowledge of them because he was under arrest. Khan and his party have distanced themselves from violent protesters and said their workers and supporters believe in peaceful protests. However, a crackdown soon began against the PTI. Many PTI leaders as well as thousands of PTI workers and supporters were arrested. Many are still hiding.

In a statement, Interagency Public Relations said May 9 would go down in history as a dark chapter and added that a power-hungry group, dressed in a political cloak, had done to the country what the enemies of the countries had failed to do since. His creation. Many observers pointed out at the time that this statement did not bode well for the PTI. It was then decided to try the protesters and their accomplices under the relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. Lawyers had pointed out that the scope of these military laws is limited for civilians, but the state decided to go ahead. Although many politicians are wary of the use of military law against civilians and have reportedly raised the issue privately, political observers say few in government will share their thoughts in public. In recent weeks we have seen PTI leaders being arrested, then granted bail in court, only to be arrested again. It has also been observed that until these leaders hold a press conference saying they unequivocally condemn the May 9 violence and quit the PTI, they are not released. Even the courts have now started jokingly asking the PTI leaders to hold a press conference so they can be released. Such is the irony of the situation at the moment. Many senior PTI leaders, including former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, and several close aides to Khan left the party. Some have left politics altogether while others have decided to take a break. Experts say the purge or dismantling of the Imran project has officially begun, but the speed with which it has happened has been shocking. Imran Khan says there is pressure on people to leave his party and he understands what is happening. However, some are of the view that one of the reasons his party collapsed so quickly is that party leader Imran Khan himself does not want to go to jail but expects the others do. In the past, we have seen the Sharifs and Asif Ali Zardari go to jail; other leaders of their parties also remained in prison for months or even years. There are also rumors of a new political party or parties to come, which could be a new home for PTI defectors.

Human rights organizations and journalists have consistently condemned the disproportionate repression against PTI workers and leaders. Many of these human rights defenders and media personnel faced harassment and abuse from the PTI during his tenure. Yet when it comes to fundamental freedoms and human rights, they were the first to condemn political repressions, regardless of the political affiliation of the victims.

The chaos in our political landscape seems to be spiraling. Many called for common sense to prevail and for a dialogue to be initiated between all stakeholders. Imran Khan has now accepted a dialogue. (The latter failed because it disagreed with the election dates given by the Pakistan Democratic Movement government.) But the government has now refused to hold a dialogue. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that while dialogue is deeply embedded in the political process and helps a democracy mature and evolve, anarchists and arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack state symbols are not qualified for a dialogue. . He wants them to be held accountable for their activism.

The hard line of the PDM government is worrying. It is true that for a whole year, Imran Khan had said that he would rather talk to the terrorists than to the thieves and looters of the PDM government. It’s because of his rigidity that things have come to this. But if there is to be a way forward and preserve democratic principles and processes, then dialogue is the only option. It would be prudent for the government and the state to pause and hold accountable those who have been involved in the violence but, at the same time, not let any innocent people suffer because of the repression. The days ahead look dark and grim not only for the PTI but also for the whole system.

Mehmal Sarfraz is a journalist based in Lahore; [email protected]

