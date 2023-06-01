The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened.
Politics
Covid-19 investigation: Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp before May 2021 are missing
Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages from the first year of the pandemic are missing from evidence given to the Cabinet Office due to a security breach.
It is understood that the breach refers to the discovery in late April 2021 that the then Prime Minister’s phone number had been available free online for 15 years.
As a result, a phone containing messages from May 2021 has been handed over to the Cabinet Office for assessment, but no messages prior to that date are yet available.
WhatsApp messages sent by Johnson to the Cabinet Office on Wednesday are being reviewed for national security sensitivities and unambiguously irrelevant material and appropriate redactions are being applied, wrote Ellie Nicholson, co-director of the Crisis Response Unit. Cabinet Offices public inquiries, in a witness statement made public today.
In this document, there are no WhatsApp communications before May 2021. I understand this is because in April 2021, in light of a highly publicized security breach, Mr. Johnson implemented security advice regarding the mobile phone he had had up to that date. time.
I understand that Mr. Johnson is in possession of this device and that it is a personal device. On May 31, the Cabinet Office spoke to Mr Johnson’s legal representatives asking them to check with Mr Johnson that he was in possession of the phone and to confirm this to the Cabinet Office. The Cabinet Office explained that if the phone could be passed on to the government, it could be assessed by security experts.
On the morning of June 1, the Cabinet Office emailed seeking a response. We have not yet received a concrete answer. As the Cabinet Office is not, I understand, in possession of the phone, any material stored on the phone is not in its possession or control.
The revelations come as the department launches a judicial review against the official Covid-19 investigation after its chair, Heather Hallett, demanded the release of unredacted evidence.
At 4pm on Thursday, the deadline for providing the inquest with evidence, the Cabinet Office served the inquest with a notice of legal challenge to its request for documents.
In a letterthe department informed the inquiry of its intention to introduce judicial review.
We do so with regret and with the assurance that we will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation before, during and after the jurisdictional issue at hand is determined by the courts.
Following the notice, the Inquiry issued the following statement: At 4pm today the Chairman of the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry received a copy of a Cabinet Office Complaint Form seeking to initiate judicial review proceedings against the president’s May 22 decision. 2023. Further information will be provided during the Module 2 Preliminary Hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6.
Cabinet Office officials last week refused to hand over Whatsapp messages, diaries taken by Johnson during the pandemic and notebooks the inquest was told contained contemporary notes. openDemocracy has already spent more than a year battling the Cabinet Office over the release of Johnson’s ministerial diaries since the peak of the pandemic, alongside those of other ministers.
Susie Flintham, spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said: If Boris Johnson fails to turn over his relevant communications to the inquest he must face the full force of the law. His latest claim that he conveniently replaced his phone the very month he announced the inquest is as pathetic and shameful as the lies he told about breaking his own lockdown rules.”
“After failing families like mine so badly in the first place, he repeatedly lied to us and each time poured salt into our wounds and showed callous disregard for the people of this country. It’s time for him to face the consequences of his actions, and that means criminal charges if he can’t provide the investigation with the evidence it needs.
More soon
