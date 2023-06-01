Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Turkiyes Erdogan on his presidential victory

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The 10-day trip by two Saudi astronauts to the International Space Station this week is part of the Kingdoms Vision 2030 plan and the goal of launching the country’s own space missions, the spokesman said on Wednesday. the United States Embassy, ​​Fahad Nazer.

Nazer, during an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, said that Saudis are very proud of the achievements of Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman astronaut, and her colleague Ali Alqarni, who are part of a Saudi space commission in full growth.

Barnawi and Alqarni were following in the footsteps of Prince Sultan bin Salman, the first Arab and Muslim to travel in space as a member of the week-long space shuttle Discovery mission launched on June 17, 1985.

The astronauts were actually able to conduct experiments with 12,000 students in Saudi Arabia. So they had a livestream with them, a webchat, and they did some basic experiments with the students. But obviously part of the mission, part of the purpose of space exploration is that we try to encourage young Saudi students and pique their interest in science and technology, math and physics, and we hope that we have achieved some of these objectives in addition to the objectives of the mission itself, explained Nazer.

The Kingdom has its own Saudi Space Commission. It has a fairly rigorous research program, but also an astronaut selection and training program. We therefore believe that space exploration is entirely consistent with our investments in science, technology and innovations that are part of our 2030 Vision. For the foreseeable future, we will continue to partner with NASA, Axiom and to other organizations. But it is ultimately only a matter of time that we will launch our own space missions.

Barnawi and Alqarni lifted off in Axiom 2, or AX-2, from Houstons Axiom Space Center on May 21 for the ISS, the second private mission to the orbiting outpost, and returned in the SpaceX capsule, the Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City, Florida, minutes before midnight on Tuesday, May 30. The first all-civilian space mission took place in April 2022.

As you know, Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable transformation known as Vision 2030. The vision is a set of economic and social reforms that has a number of goals. One or some of them include improving health care, improving (the) education system, transportation system and also fighting climate change among many goals.

So (we have) a number of these goals. We believe that the key to achieving them is through investment in science, technology and innovation, and our interests in space exploration are certainly very much in line with these goals. In fact, our interest in space exploration goes back decades. In 1985, His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman was the first Arab and the first Muslim to go into space when he joined the crew of the space shuttle Discovery, Nazer told Arab News during the radio interview.

More recently, of course, we had two Saudi astronauts, including the very first woman, Rayyanah Barnawi, and her colleague Ali Alqarni, who flew on this 10-day mission to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom space mission. They stayed in space for about 10 days.

They conducted 14 different research experiments in different fields of science, including cloud seeding. Six other experiments, if I understood correctly, (were) focused on the brain and the nervous system and another four focused on the immune system. And as you said, they returned to Earth earlier this morning. They returned to the Houston airport. So it was a great moment for our space program and a great moment for the Kingdom. We are proud of them.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying Barnawi and Alqarni parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City, Florida after a 12-hour round trip and a blistering re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

Nazer said Saudis around the world were delighted and proud of the two astronauts and what they accomplished during the mission.

People back in the Kingdom were able to see almost every movement the astronauts made from launch to return. The astronauts, as I said, did some webchats and livestreams with the Saudi students. Much of their experience was filmed, Nazer said.

They (the astronauts) shared everything from what they ate to their (living) quarters, including some of the experiences. So in that sense, I think it was certainly very different than when His Royal Highness went into space in 1985. But it was a very proud moment for us. I think that was an indication of our leaders’ commitment to science, technology and innovation. And we certainly hope that this will encourage a lot of young Saudi men and women to get started, whether it’s space exploration or other scientific fields in the future.

According to its website, Vision 2030 was launched under the leadership of King Salman, as Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s roadmap to harnessing our God-given strengths, our strategic position, our investment power and our place at the center of (the) Arab society and Islamic worlds. The full focus of the Kingdom and our leadership is on harnessing our potential to achieve our ambitions.

