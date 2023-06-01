Trump and DeSantis butt heads on the campaign trail in first dueling appearances as 2024 candidates





GRIMES, Iowa (AP) Former President Donald Trump maintained a steady pace of criticism of his chief rival Ron DeSantis on Thursday, immediately jumping on the Florida governor’s remarks during the campaign trail in an attempt to highlight his own strength as the main GOP chairman. candidate.

Trump, appearing in Iowa as DeSantis campaigned in New Hampshire, made a point of telling about 200 conservative club members gathered at a Des Moines-area restaurant that they could ask him about a offer that came shortly after DeSantis snapped an Associated News reporter who asked him why he didn’t answer voter questions at his events.

Many politicians do not answer questions. They’re giving a speech, Trump told the audience, many of whom were wearing red Make America Great Again hats espousing his political movement.

Trump also sought to capitalize on a remark by DeSantis that it would have taken two terms in the White House to truly undo the actions of the Biden administration, a veiled reference to Trump, who can only serve one term. moreover.

Who the hell wants to wait eight years? Trump said Thursday, saying he could undo President Joe Bidens’ policies within six months.

DeSantis, when asked about commentary from former presidents as he left an election event in Rochester on Thursday afternoon, noted that Trump had already had a chance to solve nations’ problems in his first term. Why didn’t he do it during his first four years?

Their campaign appearances on Thursday showed an early picture of the Republican primary just beginning: Trump hammering DeSantis and promising to use a return to the White House to quickly unwind the work of his successors, while the governor limits his responses and his outspoken critics, urging instead to nationalize his aggressive style of government.

The pair cast themselves as the strongest fighter for conservative causes and their party’s best chance of preventing Biden from being re-elected next year. Thursday was the first time the two have been on the campaign trail to meet with voters since DeSantis announced his candidacy for president last week.

At his first event in Laconia, New Hampshire on Thursday, DeSantis left the stage without inviting voters to ask questions, which is generally expected of presidential candidates competing in the nation’s first primary state. DeSantis also did not respond to onstage questions from Iowa voters while in the state earlier in the week.

While posing for photos and shaking hands with voters afterwards, the AP reporter asked DeSantis why he wasn’t answering voters’ questions.

People come to me, talk to me, what are you talking about? Are you blind? he said. Are you blind? People come up to me, talk to me about whatever they want to talk to me about.

Alan Glassman, the state’s GOP treasurer, attended the event and was disappointed that the Florida governor didn’t include a question-and-answer period. Glassman and his wife decided to skip all subsequent events of the day given that DeSantis was unlikely to answer unscripted questions.

It’s New Hampshire. The reality here is that the vast majority of politicians here in New Hampshire, we do our due diligence. We want to know where these people are. And a big part of that is hearing them out and asking them questions, Glassman said.

I just hope the next time the governor shows up here the hell does more interaction with people, Glassman said.

In Laconia, DeSantis focused on Biden, criticizing him for defending a move to demote the early-voting state from its prominent role in selecting presidential candidates. He said the president was wrong to support a decision by the Democratic National Committee to have New Hampshire hold its Democratic primary on the same day as Nevada as part of a major shake-up intended to empower black voters and other minorities essential to the support base of the parties. The Republican party schedule is being decided separately, but the Democrats’ changes have angered members of both parties in New Hampshire.

I’m glad Republicans are holding the line and committing to New Hampshire, DeSantis said.

He used a similar line tailored to local voters acknowledging that New Hampshire, like Florida, does not collect personal income tax. You have this little outpost in New England holding the line, he said.

In addition to Laconia, the DeSantis New Hampshire tour included stops in Rochester, Salem, and later Manchester. He planned to campaign Friday in South Carolina, another top state on the presidential election calendar.

Matt Johnson, a 55-year-old consultant from Windham, New Hampshire, who attended the Salem event, said Trump and DeSantis offered voters a real choice, but he liked that DeSantis proved he could actually do it. get things done in government.

(Trump) talked a lot and he did things, but he didn’t really do a lot of things that he probably should have done, Johnson said. He added: As for the cult of personality, I’ve had enough.

Trump, after appearing Wednesday night at a GOP legislative dinner in Des Moines, appeared Thursday morning at one of a conservative club’s biweekly breakfasts at an Urbandale restaurant. The Westside Conservative Breakfast events are a long-standing stopover for Republican candidates at all levels of elected office, including presidential candidates.

The former president also had lunch with religious leaders and later addressed several hundred activists and supporters. On Thursday afternoon, he was scheduled to participate in a town hall with Sean Hannity recorded in the Des Moines suburb of Clive. It airs at 9 p.m. Thursday on Fox News.

As Trump and DeSantis make their pitch to GOP voters, the Republican presidential field is becoming even more crowded.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is set to launch a Republican presidential campaign on June 6 in New Hampshire. The next day, former Trump vice president Mike Pence and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum are expected to announce their own campaigns.

US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur and anti-revival activist Vivek Ramaswamy are among the other candidates already. race.

Price reported from New York and Peoples reported from Laconia, New Hampshire. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York and Steve LeBlanc in Salem, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

