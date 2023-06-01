Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slams PM Modi, says if he will return to power in 2024

Veteran Congress Leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, saying that if Prime Minister Modi returns to power in 2024, only parties or leaders he approves could stand for election. in 2029.

The Congress leader remarked during an event at Gandhi Bhawan in the state capital, Bhopal, on Wednesday.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power in 2024, only leaders or parties he endorses will be able to stand for election (in 2029). There is precedent for the same in many countries. He (Prime Minister Modi) will be in power in the opposition as well,” Singh said.

“Our supreme leader (PM Modi) is an expert in speaking but not in listening. That is the mark of a dictator, who has no faith in democracy,” Singh said.

The Congress veteran claimed that in the past nine years of governance, all Prime Minister Modi has done in those years has been to promote himself and polish his global image.

“The country’s social economy has been ruined. He (Prime Minister Modi) has inflicted the greatest loss on the country. Using religion as a cover, he is taking the whole country down a road where if a person is not a fan of Modi-ji, he is called a traitor and the rest are patriots. If anyone criticizes PM Modi, ED, IT and CBI go wild on him,” Singh alleged.

Yesterday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quizzed Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as a ‘specimen’ who thinks he knows more than God and alleged the idea of ​​India is under attack.

Speaking at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event organized by the Indian Overseas Congress USA, Gandhi apparently mocked the Modi government by saying that these people are “absolutely convinced” that they know everything and can explain the situation. history to historians, science to scientists and war. In the Army.

“There is a group of people in India who are convinced that they know everything. They think they know even more than God.

“They can sit down with God and explain to him what’s going on. And of course our Prime Minister is one of those specimens. If you sit down with Modiji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will become confused about what has I created,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:37 AM IST