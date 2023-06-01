Boris Johnson’s messages are just the start: the government is run on WhatsApp | Mary Le Conte

What are WhatsApp? No, really, what is it? It may sound like a question posed by an increasingly bewildered grandfather at Christmas, but it has become central to British politics.

Westminster has for the past few weeks been anxiously waiting to see whether messages sent to and from ministers during the pandemic will be handed over to the Covid inquiry. Heather Hallett, who is leading the investigation, demanded that the full cache be released before public evidence sessions began, but to no avail. Boris Johnson said he had given his messages to the Cabinet Office, which decided on Thursday afternoon to take legal action to avoid having to pass them on.

If we care how the government is run and how records are kept, the three-way fight between the chairman of the inquiry, the mandarins and the former prime minister over whether these messages can remain private concerns us all .

As anyone who follows UK politics knows, WhatsApp is now where most of the chat takes place. It’s used by MPs who need to talk to ministers, by whips’ offices trying to control their pews, by journalists who speak confidently to their sources, and by everyone else for general gossip and chit-chat. Coups against sitting prime ministers have been staged in WhatsApp groups, as have leadership campaigns and rebellions in parliamentary votes. The stories are pretty simple, really: Over the past decade, WhatsApp has taken over Westminster.

Yet the question remains: what are whatsapp? How to process messages? Is this official correspondence? Should they be the subject of freedom of information requests? Have they replaced more formal emails? Should they? As is often the case with radical technological advancements, the world has changed so rapidly that no one has had time to stop and ask about the wider ramifications of it all.

Last year the institute for government called on the Prime Minister to adhere to guidelines stating that ministers, special advisers and civil servants should not use personal phones for important government business. It wasn’t a drastic request, but he knew there wasn’t much more to ask. The horse was long gone, there was no point in closing the stable doors.

Transparency campaigners have spent years claiming that the massive switch to WhatsApp in British politics is dangerous, and they’re not entirely wrong. Fast, 24-hour private messaging is not a good way to run a government. Still, it’s worth asking whether they’re entirely right, and whether WhatsApp’s supremacy might not be symptomatic of a larger, older problem.

Scandals over WhatsApp may attract attention, but it is perhaps ironically because they draw public attention to a previously hidden part of politics. Not so long ago, many conversations online did not take place through official channels, but face-to-face on and around the parliamentary domain, without any scrutiny.

Heather Hallett demanded that the full cache of WhatsApp messages be released before the start of the public evidence sessions of the Covid investigations. Photo: UK Parliament/AP

Ministers went to tearooms to talk to their backbench colleagues; hacks haunted bars trying to pick up stories; would-be rebels met in each other’s offices to begin plotting. There was no meaningful way to know what was really going on behind the scenes at any given time, as much of it happened entirely informally.

In an article on the importance of informal spaces in politics, the professor of government Philip Norton wrote that space within legislatures is not randomly distributed. It is the product of a political choice. Because the Palace of Westminster was at least partly modeled on gentlemen’s clubs, it naturally encourages camaraderie and private asides. As Churchill once notedWe shape our buildings and then our buildings shape us.

Of course, circumstances can also modify human behavior. In this case, the change was threefold. First, MPs are now expected to spend more time in their constituencies and away from Westminster than before. Second, the times they vote were changed a few years ago, meaning they don’t need to spend as much time on the domain as before. Finally, and you may recall, the pandemic meant that everyone was stuck at home for months and therefore could only communicate digitally. As a result, parliamentarians ended up taking much of their personal conversations online, and the waters between professional and personal conversations were further scrambled. The rest is, if not quite the story yet, then definitely this week’s headlines.

That doesn’t mean that widespread WhatsApp usage shouldn’t be a concern. MPs should be allowed to speak to each other freely without worrying about what messages might get out, but they must also understand that the line between official business and personal chatter has become too thin for comfort. Good governance requires a level of formality and government must act in such a way that it can be held accountable. WhatsApp is now so entrenched in British political culture that simply telling MPs to refrain from messaging each other is not enough.

The availability of technology will always influence the way people behave, but smartphone apps are ultimately just a tool. If we are serious about trying to change the behavior of our politicians, their environment is what we should focus our attention on. Perhaps one way to radically change the way future generations of politicians communicate would be to finally get them out of the Palace of Westminster so it can be refurbished.

It wouldn’t be an immediate change, as only new entrants would benefit from a more professional environment, but it would be worth it. Technology will continue to evolve no matter what, thinking differently may be the only way to manage it.