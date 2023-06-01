Former President Donald Trump comes after DeSantis on Iowa campaign trail





Former President Donald Trump told Urbandale on Thursday that he was confident he would continue to hold onto his lead in Iowa.

There’s no way I can lose Iowa, Trump told the crowd. We were going to have to do some really bad things to lose at this point.

Trump addressed a packed house at the Iowa Machine Shed restaurant with the Westside Conservative Club, a right-wing organization that hosts Iowa Republicans and caucus candidates for their bimonthly breakfast meetings. He spoke about the victories he won for Iowans during his time in the White House on issues such as ethanol and agricultural deals with China – and told attendees that President Joe Biden and the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis had not backed the country first. declare as much as he has.

Trump’s latest trip to Iowa began on Wednesday, when he appeared on the Simon Conway Show for radio station 1040 WHO and attended a legislative dinner in Des Moines on Wednesday night. Along with his stop in Urbandale, Trump had lunch with religious leaders in Des Moines on Thursday and will hold a Fox News Town Hall at the Horizon Events Center in Clive.

His events follow his current closest competition, DeSantis, which held five events across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. While DeSantis is currently campaigning in New Hampshire, the first primary state, the governor plans to return to Iowa on Saturday to support U.S. Senator Joni Ernst at her ‘Roast and Ride’ fundraiser with seven other 2024 hopefuls. , Governor Kim Reynolds and the United States of Iowa. Congress delegation.

DeSantis did not call out Trump directly in his campaign speeches in Iowa, but said the GOP needed to end the “culture of defeat” and compensate for its performance in the 2020 and 2022 elections. his campaign, DeSantis joked with the crowd about taking advantage of the Iowa weather on his previous visits to the state, as he and Trump’s events were set to overlap before Trump’s rally was canceled due to a tornado watch.

Trump responds to DeSantis

Trump has had no such blockages, publicly pursuing DeSantis in Iowa this trip, just as he had on previous visits before the Florida Republican entered the race. The former president addressed specific disagreements he had with DeSantis’ claims about the Iowa campaign trail, such as his assertion that a Republican president must stay in office for two terms for the country to head into the “good direction”.

Trump said if re-elected as president, Americans would only have to wait six months to see “most of the return.”

“When he says ‘eight years,’ every time I hear it I wince,” Trump said. “Because they say if it takes eight years to turn things around, then you don’t want him. You don’t want him as president.

He also pushed at DeSantis, saying other politicians “don’t want to answer questions, they’re just reading a speech” before Trump took questions from event attendees. He has toed conservative lines on most issues, championing gun rights through the Second Amendment and bolstering security at the U.S.-Mexico border and in national elections while fielding questions from the public.

DeSantis, approached by a reporter while taking photos with event attendees after his speech in New Hampshire, was asked why he wasn’t answering questions from voters.

“Are you blind? DeSantis asked. “Okay, so people come and talk to me (about) whatever they want to talk to me about.”

On “parental rights” and transgender issues in schools, Trump said he doesn’t believe an “incredibly young” child can make gender-change choices, and doesn’t think transgender women should be allowed to participate in women’s sports. But he said he disagrees with the way some other candidates — like DeSantis, who rallies against the “Waking Mind Virus” in his speeches — talk about these issues.

“The country has gotten sick,” Trump said. “He got sick, and I don’t like the term awake because I hear, awake, awake, awake. You know, that’s like a term they use, half the people can’t even define. They don’t know what it is.

With Trump still holding a clear lead in the latest national and Iowa polls, more candidates are expected to join the field in the coming weeks, including former Trump vice president Mike Pence. DeSantis consistently trails Trump as the second-place contender.

In discussions with national reporters in Iowa earlier this week, DeSantis criticized Trump for his “movement to the left on some of these issues. A DeSantis campaign bus parked outside the Breakfast Club meeting and during the event handed out flyers on people’s cars about Trump saying a six-week abortion ban was “too harsh,” according to an NBC reporter.

The folks at @NvrBackDown24 leave material on windshields outside Trump’s first stop in Iowa of the day. pic.twitter.com/EzI2tfZ3rN

Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHilyard) June 1, 2023

