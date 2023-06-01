Statesman or politician? – Editorial

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Fri, June 2, 2023





03:34

0

c50f50c3e1b4ab124a8b6ef95a1d4771

1

Editorial

#election, intervention, Joko-Widodo, coalition, Prabowo-Subianto, Ganjar-Pranowo, neutrality

Free



It is natural for an incumbent president to have a preference for his successor for the sake of political continuity, but problems arise if he tries to set the course of the election, which should be conducted democratically in accordance with the Constitution.

In the case of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, his apparent support, if not endorsement, of several presumptive presidential candidates such as Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) and Prabowo Subianto of the Gerindra La party shouldn’t be a big deal. Jokowi knows and has worked with both figures and knows if they will preserve his legacy and complete what he has not achieved when he leaves office in October next year.

Jokowi can also suggest running mates who he thinks are the best fit for presidential candidates and can help them win elections. On one occasion, the president publicly named a number of possible VP choices for Ganjar, including Prabowo; Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir; the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD; and the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno.

But these preferences must remain advice and not an obligation, because political parties are the only institutions with the constitutional right to nominate candidates for the presidency and the vice-presidency. Jokowi should not impose his will on the electorate or orchestrate the election to give the upper hand to candidates who enjoy his support.

The president has come under fire for the maneuvers his critics call sunday – sunday (interference, in Javanese) in the 2024 elections. The formation of the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB), consisting of the Golkar Party, the United Development Party (PPP) and the National Mandate Party (PAN) – as well as the alliance of Gerindra and the National Awakening Party (PKB) – cannot be separated from Jokowi’s efforts to ensure that the 2024 elections go as he wishes.

Critics, including the coalition backing the nomination of former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, who has built an antithetical image of Jokowi, have accused the president of breaching the principle of neutrality, which must be respected to ensure a free and fair election.

In a closed-door meeting with media executives on Monday, Jokowi defended the moves, which he said were taken in the nation’s best interests and did not involve the state apparatus. But whatever its motives and justification, interference in elections by the most powerful person in the country is dangerous for democracy.

First, interference in the electoral process runs counter to the President’s responsibility to protect the legitimacy of the election. Whatever the means employed, any attempt to obstruct the democratic process constitutes a serious attack on the founding values ​​of our society.

Second, an incumbent president should refrain from meddling in the election simply to ensure a smooth transfer of power. A peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of democracy, which is why Jokowi should ensure that the election represents the desire of the people.

As head of state, the president is responsible for ensuring that the 2024 elections provide a level playing field for all candidates. Jokowi’s intervention may kill healthy competition, which will deprive Indonesians of opportunities to select the best candidates.

Public opinion also suggests that Jokowi should stop maneuvering for his own interests in the hunt for his successor. A survey conducted by the research services of Compass The newspaper, which interviewed 506 people between May 9 and May 11, found that 90.3 percent of those polled agreed with Jokowi maintaining his impartiality. However, there was about 50-50 split among respondents on whether Jokowi had indeed acted impartially.

For Jokowi, the choice is clear. If he wants people to remember him as a great statesman, he must stop meddling in the democratic process. Otherwise, he will go down in the history books as another power-hungry politician.



