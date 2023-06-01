India to import 10,000 MW of electricity from Nepal: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, in New Delhi on June 1. | Photo credit: ANI

I The India-Nepal border should not become a barrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 1 as the two sides signed a series of energy and transport agreements, including export of Nepalese hydropower to Bangladesh via Indian Territory. Welcoming Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda who is on a four-day visit to India, Modi said the two countries should speed up plans related to the Ramayana circuit. I remember 9 years ago, in 2014, within three months of taking office, I made my first visit to Nepal. I said at the time that we would establish links between India and Nepal which would make it possible to overcome the presence of borders. Today we signed the transit agreement. It will help the people of Nepal to access India’s inland waterways. Mr. Modi said that India will pursue the India-Nepal 2022 vision document for cooperation in the electricity sector, which sets an ambitious goal in electricity trade and transmission between India and the country. Nepal. Moving forward, a long-term power trade agreement was signed today between India and Nepal. As part of this agreement, we have set ourselves the target of importing 10,000 MW of electricity from Nepal in the coming years, Prime Minister Modi said. Focusing on energy cooperation, Mr. Modi mentioned that a new pipeline will be constructed from Siliguri to Jhapa in eastern Nepal. The two parties have signed a number of agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding between NHPC and VUCL (Vidyut Utpadan Company Ltd), Nepal, for the development of the Phukot Karnali Hydropower Project and a Project Development Agreement for the Lower Arun hydroelectric project between SJVN (India) and the Investment Board. from Nepal. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the two prime ministers agreed to make tangible and time-bound progress on the Pancheshwar multi-purpose project. Modi also announced that India would cooperate with Kathmandu to set up a fertilizer factory in Nepal. The two Prime Ministers participated via video link in the inauguration ceremony of the Gorakhpur-Bhutwal transmission line on the Indian side. Mr. Kwatra announced that the two countries have signed the revised transit treaty under which Nepal will have access to India’s inland waterways. He described it as a once in a generation pact and added: This will contribute very significantly to the development of trade and investment between India and Nepal. I appreciate India’s willingness to facilitate the export of hydropower from Nepal to Bangladesh via India. We have agreed that transmission of up to 50 megawatts of electricity will begin soon, Prachanda said. The two Prime Ministers jointly inaugurated the Indian Railway freight train from Bathnaha in India to Nepal Customs Yard. The rail link was built with an Indian grant. They also inaugurated Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at Nepalgunj in Nepal and Rupaidiha on the Indian side. They participated in the inauguration ceremony of the ICPs in Bhairahawa and Sonauli as well as the phase II facilities under the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline. Prime Minister Prachanda will travel to Ujjain on June 2 where he will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple. Mr. Modi highlighted India’s cultural ties with Nepal and said, “The religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal are very old and very strong. In order to further strengthen this beautiful bond, Prime Minister Prachanda ji and I have decided that the projects related to the Ramayana circuit should be accelerated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-to-import-10000-mw-of-electricity-from-nepal-pm-modi/article66920782.ece

