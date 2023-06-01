The Donald went from Trump to LGBTQ hate content – ​​Rolling Stone





Donald’s cult devotion to his namesake bordered on the comical. Billing itself as a ‘high-energy’ online ‘gathering’ for ‘serious President Trump supporters’, the homepage of the infamous Reddit-like forum features a portrait of the former president in generalissimo attire, replete of war medals and golden epaulettes. Posts about Trump on the site are often tagged with a badge reading “GEOTUS,” an acronym for “God Emperor of the United States.”

But lately, the hero worship of Trump’s online platform has been on the wane. The community has been galvanized, instead, by culture war crusades about which Trump himself has been relatively quiet. In particular, the posts focused on the anti-LGBTQ hate that is now mobilized in the consumer boycott of brands like Target and Bud Light.

“Easily three-quarters of the threads on the site are related to hatred and animosity towards the LGBTQ+ community – and in particular the trans community,” says Katie McCarthy, a researcher at the Center on Extremism, a project of the Anti-Defamation League, which monitors the site daily. “They’re kind of starting to let Trump down.”

The Donald, to the uninitiated, looks like Reddit, where it was first launched. Users post news, memes, and images that other readers can then “upvote,” with the highest-rated posts rising to the top. (The Donald differs from Reddit in that even the up arrows feature an image of Trump’s smiling mug.)

Yet the Donald on Memorial Day, for example, the first post explicitly linked to Trump – highlighting Trump’s Truth Social holiday post that hunted down the “crazy thugs working feverishly from within to overthrow and destroy our once great country” – was ranked 44th on the front page.

Instead, many of the forum’s top-ranking posts featured bubbling anti-LGBTQ sentiment, including:

“John Cleese Says ‘Life Of Brian’ Tranny Scene Won’t Be Cut Despite Complaints From Whiney Little Bitches ‘Become A ‘Sanctuary State’ For Trans People” (This post was emblazoned with a badge that read: ” Lock ’em up!”) “Bud Light’s gayest box yet”

Rolling Stone first took note of this phenomenon in April, the day after Trump was impeached on 34 counts, turning to The Donald to gauge the reaction of Trump’s biggest backers. But on April 5, the front page was focused elsewhere. “Come on Hoosiers! read a star-studded article at the top of the site, celebrating a bill ending gender-affirming care for minors. “Indiana becomes the 12th state to ban the mutilation of innocent children.” Another leading article said, “A majority of parents report ‘worse and declining mental health’ in children after transition.”

McCarthy, the extremism researcher, observed the site in real time, diving deep into its threads. She only remembers a brief fit of rage. “When Trump was indicted, we saw discussions about this for several days; they were very angry about it,” she says, citing a “return to big calls for civil war, violence and retaliation.” But this rage was quickly appeased: “They quickly evolved. He simply no longer seems capable of animating and leading the community as he once did. Editor’s Choice

The Donald has long been a forum where Trump supporters revel in the troll and “red pill” culture that Trump’s MAGA movement has injected into the mainstream. But instead of a Trump-loving forum for people who indulge in hate, The Donald turns into a hate-loving place for people who indulge in Trump.

“That toxic, hateful undercurrent has always been there,” McCarthy says. “But he’s come to the fore now, and Trump’s issues have been caught up behind the scenes.” (A request for comment sent to Donald’s email for press inquiries was not returned.)

Remarkably, the anti-LGBTQ hate on The Donald goes beyond what Trump himself has advocated. Trump in the past has made overtures to the queer community. He did a famous skit with Rudy Giuliani in drag; its 2016 campaign sold MAGA Pride merchandise; and he invited Caitlyn Jenner to his nominating convention, where he insisted, “As president, I will do everything in my power to protect LGBTQ citizens.”

During his presidential tenure, Trump broke his word, rolling back substantial LGBTQ protections, especially for trans Americans. But Trump and his cronies continued to cast him as an LGBTQ champion during the 2020 campaign. It’s only in recent months that Trump has embraced some of the abhorrent rhetoric now sweeping the right. He vowed in an Iowa speech to end gender-affirming care for minors, which he called “child genital mutilation,” while denouncing “left-wing gender madness” as “child abuse.” children”.

On consumer boycotts, Trump led from behind. Long after rage over a promotional can of Bud Light, created for trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, boiled over, Trump posted a slanted boycott endorsement on Truth Social: ‘Time to beat the left radical at its own game. Money talks, Anheuser-Busch has now understood that.

The story of The Donald features significant upheaval and reinvention – but the direct line has always been an undying devotion to Dear Leader Trump. The forum started as a subreddit (r/The_Donald) long before Trump was elected. The MAGA frontman embraced the site and even offered his superfans an AMA in 2016. But during the Trump administration, Donald’s gravitation towards extremist rhetoric and QAnon conspiracy, and his refusal to self- moderate, forced Reddit to ban the forum. , which had nearly 800,000 users.

However, the Donald was soon revived as a Reddit clone on TheDonald.win website. This site has attracted an increasingly radical following, with up to one million daily active users. After the 2020 election, the unrestricted site veered into dangerously promoting violence, seeking to keep Trump in power. The Committee’s January 6 final report mentions The Donald 38 times, including that “users of TheDonald.win, a website populated by some of President Trump’s most ardent fans, have openly discussed the environment and the occupation of the US Capitol.

The report added horrible color:

The site hosted a diagram showing how to tie a hangman’s knot, with one site member writing that he should build a gallows “so traitors know the stakes”. On January 5, 2021, hours before the attack began, a user posted an image of a gallows and titled it “Election Fraud Repair Kit”.

In the aftermath of the January 6 uprising, the owner of the website domain took the site down.

But a splinter faction of moderators has reconstituted the forum again under the Patriots.win website, preserving The Donald as the forum’s name along with images of Trump – including a presidential seal at the top of the page and a banner juxtaposing the Trump’s eyes with those of an eagle.

Based on daily monitoring of the site, McCarthy attributes the end of Donald’s romance with his namesake to a pair of Trump-specific factors: far-right bitterness over the failure of Trump to pardon Jan. 6 offenders when he had the chance, or to use his post-presidential platform in their defense. The perception, says McCarthy, is that “these people went out of their way for him that day. They were arrested. And he really didn’t do enough to help them. Another important factor for a community steeped in distrust of Big Pharma is Trump’s continued promotion of the Covid vaccine and his celebration of Operation Warp Speed ​​as a victory. “It’s become a major sticking point for some of the big names who support Trump,” McCarthy said. Tendency

As he campaigns for the presidency, Trump returns to his greatest hits, including the old-fashioned bashing of “illegal immigrants.” But it barely moves the needle at the Donald. On Wednesday, Trump’s unconstitutional threat to deny citizenship to the children of undocumented immigrants barely cracked the site’s top 10 — a list dominated by posts hating Anheuser Busch and Target, and praising lawmakers in Texas, Montana and of Tennessee for reclaiming LGBTQ rights.

More than anything, online cast members of The Donald are discovering what large swathes of the right have already discovered: that a populist movement based on a shared animosity toward vulnerable Americans doesn’t need a Dear Leader for the to guide. The former president may mean far less to the crowd that populates his namesake forum than the Make America Hate Again quest he helped spark.

