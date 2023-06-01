A 10,000 meter pit has been dug in China – and no one knows why





Chinese scientists have mysteriously started digging a hole 10,000 meters (32,808 feet) deep in the earth’s crust – and no one is quite sure why. One of the participants explained that it was an attempt to explore our planet. Although no one is sure of the motive, the fact that drilling began on Tuesday in the oil-rich region of Xinjiang may explain why, as China has the world’s second largest economy and is trying to find more sustainable alternatives for sources of energy. energy and minerals. . In this type of research, mineral and energy resources can be located deep below the Earth’s surface, especially when the hole is about to reach the depth of a rock whose origins date back 145 million years. . Wang Chunsheng, a technical expert for the operation, said drilling to a depth of more than 10,000 meters is a bold attempt to explore Earth’s unknown territory. “The construction difficulty of the drilling project can be compared to a big truck traveling on two thin steel cables,” he said. The shaft in the ground, which would be extremely narrow, will penetrate more than 10 layers of rock, according to Bloomberg, which also notes that the drilling plans to reach the Cretaceous system of the Earth’s crust. “The construction difficulty of the drilling project can be compared to a big truck traveling on two thin steel cables.” Wang Chunsheng China’s recent efforts Chinese President Xi Jinping said working on deep Earth exploration can help assess environmental disasters and identify energy and mineral resources, according to the Bloomberg report. Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a Franco-Chinese Business Council meeting with the French President in Beijing, China April 6, 2023 (Credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS) The move comes the same week China sent its first civilian astronaut into space, and just after the completion of an offshore drilling rig designed to tap geological reserves of natural gas. The current deepest man-made hole on Earth is the Kola Superdeep borehole in Russia, which descends 12.2 kilometers (7.5 miles) below the Earth’s surface.

