Commemorating Pancasila’s birthday, Mayor and Forkopimda members take part in virtual ceremony – METRO CITY GOVERNMENT

The Metro City Government participated virtually in person in the Pancasila 2023 Anniversary Ceremony, at Metro City Government Hall, Thursday (01/06/2023).

The ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Metro and Deputy Mayor of Metro along with members of Metro City Forkopimda and their staff. At exactly 08:00 WIT, the ceremony for the birth of Pancasila 2023 solemnly began, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was seen leading the ceremony wearing the traditional clothes of the Sultanate of Deli, with a cover -chief.

The theme of this ceremony is Commemorating the birth of Pancasila in 2023, Mutual cooperation builds civilization and global growth.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) believes that Pancasila has an important role to play in managing crises and global dynamics.

So far, we have been able to survive the global crisis and challenges. It is the contribution of all the children of the nation. Through unity, this nation’s mutual cooperation enjoys greater trust in the world. All of this is based on the Pancasila ideology, he said.

He continued as a great country, Indonesia should sit on an equal footing with other nations.

We are ready to cooperate and collaborate with any country and become a bridge for relations between countries in the world. It is Indonesia that cannot be taught by any country, but is ready to collaborate, Jokowi concluded.

Thank God, in the midst of the crisis that has hit the world, Indonesia is one of the few countries that has managed to maintain economic stability, to maintain social and political stability. Inflation is under control, investments are increasing and employment can increase.

It is the contribution of all the children of the nation. Through unity through hard work and mutual cooperation, this nation has successfully overcome challenges and increasingly enjoys the trust of the world. All this is based on the ideology of Pancasila, inherited from the first president, Ir Soekarno. An ideology that we must continue to hold firmly to strengthen the progress of the nation.

“Currently, we are still struggling to achieve fair and equitable development. This requires continuity and sustainability. Government personnel may change but the struggle must not stop. Justice, equity and prosperity are what we want to achieve through structural reforms,” he said.

He continued, improving the quality of human resources, swallowing industry and building the capital of the archipelago. We want the natural wealth of the country to benefit the well-being of the population as much as possible. We want people outside of Java to experience the significant benefits of existing developments as well.

“Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters of our country and our country, as a great country, Indonesia must sit on an equal footing with other nations. we are ready to work together, ready to lead , we want to work together, we want to collaborate with any country and become a meeting point and a bridge for the differences that exist in the world. This is Indonesia, Indonesia is an Indonesia that cannot be dictated by no one, which cannot be dictated by any country, but always ready to contribute to the world,” he explained.

The Pancasila ideology makes Indonesian leadership accepted and recognized by the world. The G-20 Presidency has been successfully established. This year’s ASEAN Chairmanship is clear proof that Pancasila is not only important for Indonesia, but also highly relevant to the world. Dear compatriots and compatriots, tolerance, unity and mutual cooperation are the keys to building a strong nation.

“Therefore, I invite all of us to reject extremism, reject identity politics and reject the politicization of religion. , striving for a developed Indonesia that is just, prosperous and dignified on the world stage. happy birthday Pancasila greeting Pancasila, independence,” the President of the Republic of Indonesia concluded. (DNS/Sr)