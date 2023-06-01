Politics
Commemorating Pancasila’s birthday, Mayor and Forkopimda members take part in virtual ceremony – METRO CITY GOVERNMENT
The Metro City Government participated virtually in person in the Pancasila 2023 Anniversary Ceremony, at Metro City Government Hall, Thursday (01/06/2023).
The ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Metro and Deputy Mayor of Metro along with members of Metro City Forkopimda and their staff. At exactly 08:00 WIT, the ceremony for the birth of Pancasila 2023 solemnly began, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was seen leading the ceremony wearing the traditional clothes of the Sultanate of Deli, with a cover -chief.
The theme of this ceremony is Commemorating the birth of Pancasila in 2023, Mutual cooperation builds civilization and global growth.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) believes that Pancasila has an important role to play in managing crises and global dynamics.
So far, we have been able to survive the global crisis and challenges. It is the contribution of all the children of the nation. Through unity, this nation’s mutual cooperation enjoys greater trust in the world. All of this is based on the Pancasila ideology, he said.
He continued as a great country, Indonesia should sit on an equal footing with other nations.
We are ready to cooperate and collaborate with any country and become a bridge for relations between countries in the world. It is Indonesia that cannot be taught by any country, but is ready to collaborate, Jokowi concluded.
Thank God, in the midst of the crisis that has hit the world, Indonesia is one of the few countries that has managed to maintain economic stability, to maintain social and political stability. Inflation is under control, investments are increasing and employment can increase.
It is the contribution of all the children of the nation. Through unity through hard work and mutual cooperation, this nation has successfully overcome challenges and increasingly enjoys the trust of the world. All this is based on the ideology of Pancasila, inherited from the first president, Ir Soekarno. An ideology that we must continue to hold firmly to strengthen the progress of the nation.
“Currently, we are still struggling to achieve fair and equitable development. This requires continuity and sustainability. Government personnel may change but the struggle must not stop. Justice, equity and prosperity are what we want to achieve through structural reforms,” he said.
He continued, improving the quality of human resources, swallowing industry and building the capital of the archipelago. We want the natural wealth of the country to benefit the well-being of the population as much as possible. We want people outside of Java to experience the significant benefits of existing developments as well.
“Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters of our country and our country, as a great country, Indonesia must sit on an equal footing with other nations. we are ready to work together, ready to lead , we want to work together, we want to collaborate with any country and become a meeting point and a bridge for the differences that exist in the world. This is Indonesia, Indonesia is an Indonesia that cannot be dictated by no one, which cannot be dictated by any country, but always ready to contribute to the world,” he explained.
The Pancasila ideology makes Indonesian leadership accepted and recognized by the world. The G-20 Presidency has been successfully established. This year’s ASEAN Chairmanship is clear proof that Pancasila is not only important for Indonesia, but also highly relevant to the world. Dear compatriots and compatriots, tolerance, unity and mutual cooperation are the keys to building a strong nation.
“Therefore, I invite all of us to reject extremism, reject identity politics and reject the politicization of religion. , striving for a developed Indonesia that is just, prosperous and dignified on the world stage. happy birthday Pancasila greeting Pancasila, independence,” the President of the Republic of Indonesia concluded. (DNS/Sr)
|
Sources
2/ https://info.metrokota.go.id/peringatan-hut-pancasila-walikota-beserta-anggota-forkopimda-ikuti-upacara-secara-virtual/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Debt vote moves to Senate, Donald Trump, FTC fines Amazon and more: What’s the trend today?
- Commemorating Pancasila’s birthday, Mayor and Forkopimda members take part in virtual ceremony – METRO CITY GOVERNMENT
- Bear of the Day: Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)
- Google Introduces New Features to Android Phones and Watches
- Clinical study found that RA can be blocked in the preclinical stage
- Hollywood’s top executives made $498 million in 5 years as writers’ salaries plummet
- Penguins hires former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas as president of hockey operations
- Canadian fashion retailer could accessorize market profits
- Pennsylvania DHS/ODP Switches to Selective Contract Waiver for Housing and Support Coordination Services
- Parkinson’s drug ropinirole shown to be safe and well-tolerated in ALS patients in early clinical trial
- The Earthquakes end a long road slide with a 1-0 victory over the Sounders
- A 10,000 meter pit has been dug in China – and no one knows why