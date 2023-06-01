Politics
Boris Johnson’s ‘chaotic’ Covid papers were ‘random post-it notes and newspaper clippings’,…
June 1, 2023, 6:52 p.m. | Updated: June 1, 2023, 7:55 PM
A source has told LBC reporter Henry Riley the reason the Cabinet Office took so long to review Boris Johnson’s notebooks is that they were absolute chaos.
The insider claimed the former prime minister’s notebooks were random post-it notes, newspaper clippings and falling pieces of paper – thus unable to complete the exam within the time limit.
Earlier, the Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street podcast revealed Boris Johnson had a ‘whole row’ with Sajid Javid over free Covid testing as the former Prime Minister said he was ‘bored’ by coronavirus
The news comes just an hour after it emerged the government will fight a legal battle over the Covid inquiry’s request to release Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, diaries and personal notebooks.
The Cabinet Office said it was seeking judicial review of the inquiry chair Baroness Hallett’s order to release the documents, arguing it should not have to hand over documents “unambiguously irrelevant “.
In a letter to the inquest, released after a 16-hour deadline to hand over the material, the Cabinet Office said it had provided “as much relevant information as possible and as quickly as possible” in accordance with the order.
But the letter said: ‘The Cabinet Office has today requested leave to commence judicial review. We do so with regret and with the assurance that we will continue to co-operate fully with the investigation before, during and after the question of jurisdiction in question is determined by the courts, in particular whether the investigation has the power to compel the production of documents and messages that are unambiguously unrelated to the work of the investigation, including personal communications and matters unrelated to the government’s handling of Covid.
It is highly unusual for a government to take legal action against its own inquiry, with the move drawing swift criticism after days of public wrangling between the Cabinet Office and Lady Hallett’s inquiry.
Labor accused the Prime Minister of being ‘desperately distracted by legal schemes to obstruct the Covid investigation in a desperate attempt to withhold evidence’, while the Liberal Democrats condemned him as a ‘kick in the ass’ teeth for bereaved families”.
But in arguments contained in a series of legal documents and letters published on Thursday evening, the government insisted that there were “significant questions of principle at stake” affecting the rights of individuals and “good conduct of the government”.
Lewis Goodall questions logic behind calls to scrap inheritance tax
In filing the application for judicial review, the Cabinet Office argues that the concerns are “exacerbated by the fact that irrelevant material contains ‘references to personal and family information, including matters of illness and discipline’ and” comments of a personal nature about identified or identifiable individuals that are unrelated to Covid-19 or the role of individuals in the response to it.
Elsewhere, it is argued that the concept of the inquiry into what is or is not relevant could have “absurd” implications and would leave the body “completely overwhelmed” and potentially slow down the proceedings.
The row with the inquiry centers on Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, diaries and personal notebooks, which the former Prime Minister handed over to the Cabinet Office in unredacted form on Wednesday.
But the documents reveal that the WhatsApp messages given to officials are only from May 2021.
In a statement to the inquest, senior civil servant Ellie Nicholson said Mr Johnson’s lawyers had failed to provide a ‘substantial response’ to a Cabinet Office request for his old mobile phone.
Ms Nicholson said the Cabinet Office had received Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages on Wednesday afternoon and was reviewing the material “for national security sensitivities and unambiguously irrelevant material, and appropriate redactions are being applied”.
