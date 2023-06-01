What Trump’s recording could reveal





This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas and recommends the best in culture. Register here.

Yesterday, press organizations reported the existence of a recording in which Donald Trump evokes his possession of classified documents. The recording could prove legally damaging, but its existence also reveals something important about how the former president operates.

First, here are three new stories from The Atlantic:

Picture above the law

Last night, CNN and The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors had a 2021 recording of Donald Trump discussing a military document he had after leaving the White House. According to multiple sources, Trump indicates in the recording that he is aware that the document in his possession is classified.

The contents of this recording could play a significant role in Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of secret files at Mar-a-Lago. A strong prosecution should prove that Trump was aware what he was doing was illegal, and the 2021 tape could offer that evidence. (Neither CNN nor the Times heard the recording, but multiple sources described the audio to reporters.)

But, as my colleague David Graham noted today, the apparent recording also plays another role in our understanding of Trump: the circumstances of the recording, he writes, reveal how he appears to understand the wrong press as a greater threat than criminal prosecution.

David tells us about the circumstances of the tape: The recording is said to have been made during a meeting Trump held with two writers who were working with Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff, on Meadows’ autobiography. At the meeting, Trump was apparently upset by a recent New Yorker report claiming that, in the final days of his administration, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley tried to block Trump from ordering a strike. against Iran. Trump reportedly referenced a classified document which he said could undermine that claim. Meanwhile, Margo Martin, a Trump aide, reportedly recorded the meeting because Trump feared being misrepresented or misquoted.

In other words, writes David, Trump’s fear of harming the press, whether in Milley’s reports or Meadows’ book, was so much greater than his fear of criminal liability that he ended up by making an incriminating recording that could be a key part of his own prosecution.

Trump has long viewed tapes as a protective currency, my colleague Sophie Gilbert noted in 2018, a talisman against future wrongdoing. But he’s been burned before, when allies or employees use his own techniques against him. Two notable examples: attorney Michael Cohen and former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman.

This time, Trump could be burned by his own recording tactics, but David says he still has a few cards to play: time and time again, he’s managed to wriggle out of potential legal deadlocks with bluster, cheekiness and the occasional awe. big check. This strategy worked even when Trump was president; by rallying political support, Trump was able to escape the grave consequences of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as conviction in both impeachments. He will try these tricks again, David reminds us:

No matter how damning the evidence Smith is able to muster, Trump is seeking to bully the Justice Department into not indicting him. If that doesn’t work, he hopes to be re-elected to the presidency in November 2024, which would allow him to close any investigation or prosecution against him, or seek a pardon. It might still work.

And although 2024 is still a year away, one thing is certain: Trump can still count on the political support of the GOP rank and file. In an article aptly titled They Still Love Him, also published today, David noted that the majority of GOP voters don’t want a better alternative to Trump than the proposed candidates. They want Trump himself. They still love him, and they will continue to love him until 2024, when he gets the chance to put his legal troubles out of sight.

Related:

Today’s News

The debt ceiling agreement passed the House with a vote of 314,117. It will now go to the Senate and, if passed there, can then be signed into law by President Joe Biden. Russia says it repelled three other cross-border attacks by pro-Ukrainian forces while its air assaults on kyiv killed three people. The Senate passed legislation to block President Bidens’ debt relief package. Biden said he would veto the measure, but the Supreme Court is expected to rule on two cases on the plan this month.

Dispatches

Evening reading

Video by The Atlantic. Source: Sobli/RDB/ullstein bild/Getty.

NASA learns the horrible truth about UFOs

By Marina Koren

At a meeting at NASA headquarters yesterday, the public asked direct questions about UFOs or, as the government now calls them, unexplained anomalous phenomena. A NASA spokesperson summed them up aloud: what is NASA hiding and where are you hiding it? How much has been shared publicly? Did NASA ever cut the NASA TV live feed away from something? Has NASA released all the UAP evidence it has ever received? What about NASA astronauts, do they have an NDA or clearance that does not allow them to talk about UAP observations? What are the lords of science hiding? In short: do you lie to everyone?

Read the article completely.

More of the Atlantic

cultural break

Jeong Park / A24

Read. A new collection of writings and interviews on 1970s feminism by Susan Sontags, On Women, showcases the writers’ elegant and idiosyncratic approach to the debates of her day.

Show. You Hurt My Feelings, in theaters, is directed by a filmmaker who knows what’s wrong with your relationships.

Play our daily crosswords.

PS

For those of you who are fans of The Wire, my colleague Adam Serwers’ 2019 story on the Stringer Bell Rule offers a helpful descriptor for the most important rule in a conspiracy that Trump and his entourage have repeatedly violated. occasions.

Isabella

Katherine Hu contributed to this newsletter.

